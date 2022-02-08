Joel Embiid opens up on James Harden, 76ers-Nets trade rumors

Garrett Stepien
·3 min read
Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid, in an interview Monday with The Mike Missanelli Show on 97.5 The Fanatic, was asked about his team's reported pursuit of Nets guard James Harden.

"I mean, I don't know," he said. "I haven't heard anything, but I've seen the stuff coming out. I mean, he plays for the Brooklyn Nets. There's nothing I can do about that. And like I said, I love all my teammates. But that's like you asking me a question like, 'Would you love playing with Steph Curry?' Obviously, the top players, they all make each other better. And he's in that category of just being able to -- and he's gotten close before. He's gotten to the conference finals, he's gotten close to making it to the (NBA) Finals.

"But that's something I really can't comment about because he plays for another team and it's not realistic. And to me, we all see the same thing on the internet. And I don't know what's true and what's not. But I do believe that, with the guys we have and my teammates, I do believe that we have a chance together. But like I said, it's going to take all of us to play at the highest level possible to be able to compete.

"... But going back to your question, I can't comment on a player from another team. But yeah, I mean, who's not a fan of, you know, Kevin Durant or Steph Curry or James Harden? They're all top players in this league. So, I mean, I love watching them. I enjoy their game and what they've been able to do in their careers."

While questions about Harden's future have mounted recently, including SNY's Ian Begley reporting how Nets players were becoming "frustrated," Nets head coach Steve Nash said Sunday that Brooklyn was not trading Harden.

A report Monday by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne revealed that the 76ers' Daryl Morey reached out Jan. 11 to inquire about Harden but Nets general manager Sean Marks quickly shot it down.

Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Harden wants to remain in Brooklyn. Initially, a report last Friday by Shams Charania of The Athletic said that the Nets were open to a 76ers trade.

"I like to stay out of it," Embiid said. "Obviously, that's -- I don't want to feel like I'm making a decision or I want something to do with it. I get paid to go on the court, do everything I can to bring the results with whatever we have, and that's what I focus on. But all the other things, I really don't want to be responsible for choosing whatever has to be done. I just really want to play basketball and have fun, and really want to enjoy my teammates.

"And we have such a great chemistry, especially this year. This is the most fun I've had with, really any team that we've had in my career in Philly -- and I've had a lot of guys come in around since I've been here. The chemistry has been amazing, we all love each other and we need to keep going. We're on the right path, so we have a chance to do something amazing. So we need to keep going."

