Joel Embiid not a fan of the new ball either

Joel Embiid on cold shooting: "I'm always looking for excuses but the ball is different. Still don't feel comfortable with it… Last year, I was the best midrange shooter in the league. So some point it's gonna come back." Curry enters. "Obviously he's not struggling with it."

Source: Twitter @rich_hofmann

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Three key plays from 76ers win over Bulls: A clutch shot from Seth Curry, a monster block from Joel Embiid

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid on his defense: “Obviously the shots are not falling to start the year. I’ve been focusing a lot on the defensive end. I feel with the offense not being nowhere close to where it should be, the defensive end is where I should put a lot of time.” pic.twitter.com/2W4Cli69s2 – 10:48 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Here’s Embiid talking about the new Wilson ball this year, noting that more guys than not (including his teammate Seth Curry) are doing just fine with it pic.twitter.com/RQ60KD00af – 10:38 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Curry enters. "Obviously he's not struggling with it."

Curry enters. “Obviously he’s not struggling with it.” pic.twitter.com/bKe7Co4btJ – 10:36 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid, on the NBA’s new ball and his struggles shooting from the perimeter: “The ball is different. Still not totally feeling comfortable with it…At some point, it’s gonna come. I’m not worried about it. Every single day I’m gonna keep working at it.” – 10:35 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid mentioned the new Wilson ball is something he’s getting used to at the start of the season — can’t put his finger on what’s different about it, but as he tries to get adjusted to it, he’s focusing more of his energy on defense and playmaking for teammates – 10:21 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Joel Embiid said he thinks the ball is a factor in his slow shooting start.

Embiid: “I don’t know, it’s just different.”

He then pointed at Seth Curry and said, “Obviously he’s not struggling with it.” – 10:21 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid says it’s been a process getting used to the new ball. Doesn’t want to use that as an excuse for his shooting struggles though #Sixers – 10:20 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

Zach LaVine said he bumped knees with Joel Embiid on first play of game, played through it. – 9:47 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

The Sixers are 6-2 despite Embiid not playing all that well yet and 3/5 of their starting lineup out or not with the team, which is a credit to this group as a whole

phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:30 PM

Trey Kerby @treykerby

Brick from Niang turns in to an Embiid offensive rebound, Thybulle poke from behind, overturned foul call, monster shot from Curry. Get em Saturday. pic.twitter.com/kPzh8v205q – 9:27 PM

Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef

Final: Sixers 103, Bulls 98

Bulls (6-2) flirt with another big comeback, but Philly prevails

DeRozan: 37 pts

LaVine: 27 pts (5 tov)

Vucevic: 4 pts (2-7 FG)

Lonzo: 13 pts, 5 ast (5 tov)

Embiid: 18 pts, 9 reb, 7 ast

Curry: 22 pts

Sixers win bench scoring 30-13 – 9:24 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Successful challenge on the big Embiid block on DeRozan, Embiid wins the tap and the shorthanded Sixers get out of here with a gutty win. Bulls made them earn that one.

It’s a 103-98 final. The Sixers improve to 6-2 on the year. Back to it tomorrow in Detroit. – 9:24 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

76ers 103, Bulls 98

DeRozan 37 points, 10 rebs

LaVine 27 points, 9 rebs, 5 TOs

Vucevic 4 points (2-7 FG), 10 rebs, 6 assists

Curry 22 points

Embiid 18 pts, 9 rebs, 7 assts – 9:23 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

This is another nice win for the Sixers without Tobias Harris (and Ben Simmons) against the Bulls. This week looked like it would be a lot different before tipoff Monday with no Embiid and Harris likely out until late next week. Instead, Philly gets two wins in a row. – 9:23 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

6 seconds left, Embiid meets DeRozan at the rim pic.twitter.com/ZTeSPWh8Cw – 9:23 PM

Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry

Y’all can debate the foul.

I’m more amazed DeMar DeRozan took the bump from Joel Embiid at the rim, didn’t budge, and it was Embiid who hit the deck. – 9:20 PM

Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports

That DeRozan on Embiid play was not close to not being a foul. #Bulls – 9:19 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

One hell of a block by Embiid. – 9:19 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Oh wow, that looks like an incredible block by Joel Embiid. Doc Rivers will challenge the foul call there. Embiid just made a huge defensive play. #Sixers – 9:19 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

DeRozan hits a tough jumper (over some more incredible defense from Thybulle) and the Bulls cut it to two with 29 seconds left.

My guess is Curry-Embiid two-man game, although Embiid’s touch is completely gone. Just trying to gut it out. – 9:15 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

DeMar cuts it to 2 with 29.9 left. Embiid solo show is not playing well last few possessions. – 9:14 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Embiid down for a few seconds after the Vooch foul … Hollywood ain’t calling! – 9:06 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid recovers the Georges Niang miss and he throws it down for an And-1 dunk. Huge play there. Philly goes up 94-89 with 5:00 left in the 4th. #Sixers – 9:05 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Vooch tried to pull the chair on Embiid, but that’s a recliner! Gets the foul. – 9:00 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Danger zone here for the Sixers. They’re gonna need Embiid to be a lot better as a scorer than he has been so far tonight. – 8:58 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

2nd time in 3 games Bradley is matched against a former practice sparring partner. Gobert, now Embiid. Forced a TO there. – 8:58 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

LaVine with the quick hesi… Embiid bit. Great finish on a 7-footer! – 8:32 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Javonte Green fighting off three Sixers for the offensive rebound, including Embiid. Get the putback! DeRozan basket and the Bulls are within 9! – 8:26 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Great screen by Embiid to keep Lonzo from the closeout on Doc’s son-in-law. – 8:19 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers shoot 55.3% from the field and 53.8% from long range in the first half, and lead, 58-44.

Six Sixers scored from 3-point territory in the first half (Curry, Embiid, Korkmaz, Thybulle, Niang, Joe). – 8:04 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Halftime: Sixers 58, Bulls 44. Philly led by as many as 18 in the period, thanks to a 15-0 run. Niang has 12 points. Curry with 11. Embiid is 3-of-9 from the floor (8 points) but has 5 assists and 5 rebounds. – 8:02 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Bulls, 58-44, at halftime.

Niang: 12 PTS

Curry: 11 PTS

Embiid: 8 PTS / 5 REB / 5 AST

Korkmaz: 9 PTS / 3 REB

Maxey: 6 PTS / 3 REB

Thybulle: 3 PTS / 2 STL / 1 BLK – 8:02 PM

KC Johnson @KCJHoop

76ers 58, Bulls 44 at half

DeRozan 16 points

LaVine 13 points

Niang 12 points

Curry 11 points

Embiid 8 points, 5 rebs, 5 assts – 8:01 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 29-19, after Q1.

Curry: 9 PTS / 4-6 FG

Embiid: 5 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST

Korkmaz: 5 PTS

Thybulle: 3 PTS / 1 STL / 1 BLK

Team: 54.5% FG, 50.0% 3fg – 7:32 PM

Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops

Sixers starters – Curry, Embiid, Korkmaz, Maxey and Thybulle … Embiid and Curry helps keep Philly out of bum status, but not a great team … 7-1 book it! – 6:33 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers starters vs. Chicago: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, Joel Embiid. – 6:32 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Joel Embiid is set to return tonight vs. the Bulls after a rest day Monday: pic.twitter.com/w0bZrUPVzN – 11:09 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid is at shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/RLdZOlx77M – 11:07 AM

Chris Mannix: CJ McCollum, the president of the NBPA, suggested players are still adjusting to the new Wilson basketball. Says he will discuss it with players this week to “get feedback.” -via Twitter @SIChrisMannix / November 2, 2021

Andrew Greif: Asked Paul George about his theory behind the league-wide shooting drops and he said he didn’t want to use it as an excuse but the new Wilson basketball “is a different basketball. … It doesn’t have the same touch and softness that the Spalding ball had.” -via Twitter @AndrewGreif / November 2, 2021