Joel Embiid not a fan of the new ball either
Rich Hoffman: Joel Embiid on cold shooting: “I’m always looking for excuses but the ball is different. Still don’t feel comfortable with it… Last year, I was the best midrange shooter in the league. So some point it’s gonna come back.” Curry enters. “Obviously he’s not struggling with it.”
Source: Twitter @rich_hofmann
CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA
Three key plays from 76ers win over Bulls: A clutch shot from Seth Curry, a monster block from Joel Embiid
By: @therealmikekb
cbssports.com/nba/news/three… – 11:29 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on his defense: “Obviously the shots are not falling to start the year. I’ve been focusing a lot on the defensive end. I feel with the offense not being nowhere close to where it should be, the defensive end is where I should put a lot of time.” pic.twitter.com/2W4Cli69s2 – 10:48 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Here’s Embiid talking about the new Wilson ball this year, noting that more guys than not (including his teammate Seth Curry) are doing just fine with it pic.twitter.com/RQ60KD00af – 10:38 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Joel Embiid on cold shooting: “I’m always looking for excuses but the ball is different. Still don’t feel comfortable with it… Last year, I was the best midrange shooter in the league. So some point it’s gonna come back.”
Curry enters. “Obviously he’s not struggling with it.” pic.twitter.com/bKe7Co4btJ – 10:36 PM
Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA
Joel Embiid, on the NBA’s new ball and his struggles shooting from the perimeter: “The ball is different. Still not totally feeling comfortable with it…At some point, it’s gonna come. I’m not worried about it. Every single day I’m gonna keep working at it.” – 10:35 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
Embiid mentioned the new Wilson ball is something he’s getting used to at the start of the season — can’t put his finger on what’s different about it, but as he tries to get adjusted to it, he’s focusing more of his energy on defense and playmaking for teammates – 10:21 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid said he thinks the ball is a factor in his slow shooting start.
Embiid: “I don’t know, it’s just different.”
He then pointed at Seth Curry and said, “Obviously he’s not struggling with it.” – 10:21 PM
Justin Grasso @JGrasso_
Joel Embiid says it’s been a process getting used to the new ball. Doesn’t want to use that as an excuse for his shooting struggles though #Sixers – 10:20 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
Zach LaVine said he bumped knees with Joel Embiid on first play of game, played through it. – 9:47 PM
Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck
The Sixers are 6-2 despite Embiid not playing all that well yet and 3/5 of their starting lineup out or not with the team, which is a credit to this group as a whole
phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 9:30 PM
Trey Kerby @treykerby
Brick from Niang turns in to an Embiid offensive rebound, Thybulle poke from behind, overturned foul call, monster shot from Curry. Get em Saturday. pic.twitter.com/kPzh8v205q – 9:27 PM
Rob Schaefer @rob_schaef
Final: Sixers 103, Bulls 98
Bulls (6-2) flirt with another big comeback, but Philly prevails
DeRozan: 37 pts
LaVine: 27 pts (5 tov)
Vucevic: 4 pts (2-7 FG)
Lonzo: 13 pts, 5 ast (5 tov)
Embiid: 18 pts, 9 reb, 7 ast
Curry: 22 pts
Sixers win bench scoring 30-13 – 9:24 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Successful challenge on the big Embiid block on DeRozan, Embiid wins the tap and the shorthanded Sixers get out of here with a gutty win. Bulls made them earn that one.
It’s a 103-98 final. The Sixers improve to 6-2 on the year. Back to it tomorrow in Detroit. – 9:24 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers 103, Bulls 98
DeRozan 37 points, 10 rebs
LaVine 27 points, 9 rebs, 5 TOs
Vucevic 4 points (2-7 FG), 10 rebs, 6 assists
Curry 22 points
Embiid 18 pts, 9 rebs, 7 assts – 9:23 PM
Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps
This is another nice win for the Sixers without Tobias Harris (and Ben Simmons) against the Bulls. This week looked like it would be a lot different before tipoff Monday with no Embiid and Harris likely out until late next week. Instead, Philly gets two wins in a row. – 9:23 PM
Rob Perez @WorldWideWob
6 seconds left, Embiid meets DeRozan at the rim pic.twitter.com/ZTeSPWh8Cw – 9:23 PM
Darnell Mayberry @DarnellMayberry
Y’all can debate the foul.
I’m more amazed DeMar DeRozan took the bump from Joel Embiid at the rim, didn’t budge, and it was Embiid who hit the deck. – 9:20 PM
Mike McGraw @McGrawDHSports
That DeRozan on Embiid play was not close to not being a foul. #Bulls – 9:19 PM
Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip
One hell of a block by Embiid. – 9:19 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Oh wow, that looks like an incredible block by Joel Embiid. Doc Rivers will challenge the foul call there. Embiid just made a huge defensive play. #Sixers – 9:19 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
DeRozan hits a tough jumper (over some more incredible defense from Thybulle) and the Bulls cut it to two with 29 seconds left.
My guess is Curry-Embiid two-man game, although Embiid’s touch is completely gone. Just trying to gut it out. – 9:15 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
DeMar cuts it to 2 with 29.9 left. Embiid solo show is not playing well last few possessions. – 9:14 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Embiid down for a few seconds after the Vooch foul … Hollywood ain’t calling! – 9:06 PM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid recovers the Georges Niang miss and he throws it down for an And-1 dunk. Huge play there. Philly goes up 94-89 with 5:00 left in the 4th. #Sixers – 9:05 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Vooch tried to pull the chair on Embiid, but that’s a recliner! Gets the foul. – 9:00 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Danger zone here for the Sixers. They’re gonna need Embiid to be a lot better as a scorer than he has been so far tonight. – 8:58 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
2nd time in 3 games Bradley is matched against a former practice sparring partner. Gobert, now Embiid. Forced a TO there. – 8:58 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
LaVine with the quick hesi… Embiid bit. Great finish on a 7-footer! – 8:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Javonte Green fighting off three Sixers for the offensive rebound, including Embiid. Get the putback! DeRozan basket and the Bulls are within 9! – 8:26 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Great screen by Embiid to keep Lonzo from the closeout on Doc’s son-in-law. – 8:19 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers shoot 55.3% from the field and 53.8% from long range in the first half, and lead, 58-44.
Six Sixers scored from 3-point territory in the first half (Curry, Embiid, Korkmaz, Thybulle, Niang, Joe). – 8:04 PM
Gina Mizell @ginamizell
Halftime: Sixers 58, Bulls 44. Philly led by as many as 18 in the period, thanks to a 15-0 run. Niang has 12 points. Curry with 11. Embiid is 3-of-9 from the floor (8 points) but has 5 assists and 5 rebounds. – 8:02 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead the Bulls, 58-44, at halftime.
Niang: 12 PTS
Curry: 11 PTS
Embiid: 8 PTS / 5 REB / 5 AST
Korkmaz: 9 PTS / 3 REB
Maxey: 6 PTS / 3 REB
Thybulle: 3 PTS / 2 STL / 1 BLK – 8:02 PM
KC Johnson @KCJHoop
76ers 58, Bulls 44 at half
DeRozan 16 points
LaVine 13 points
Niang 12 points
Curry 11 points
Embiid 8 points, 5 rebs, 5 assts – 8:01 PM
Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen
The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 29-19, after Q1.
Curry: 9 PTS / 4-6 FG
Embiid: 5 PTS / 3 REB / 2 AST
Korkmaz: 5 PTS
Thybulle: 3 PTS / 1 STL / 1 BLK
Team: 54.5% FG, 50.0% 3fg – 7:32 PM
Joe Cowley @JCowleyHoops
Sixers starters – Curry, Embiid, Korkmaz, Maxey and Thybulle … Embiid and Curry helps keep Philly out of bum status, but not a great team … 7-1 book it! – 6:33 PM
Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann
Sixers starters vs. Chicago: Tyrese Maxey, Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz, Matisse Thybulle, Joel Embiid. – 6:32 PM
Noah Levick @NoahLevick
Joel Embiid is set to return tonight vs. the Bulls after a rest day Monday: pic.twitter.com/w0bZrUPVzN – 11:09 AM
Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin
Joel Embiid is at shootaround this morning #Sixers pic.twitter.com/RLdZOlx77M – 11:07 AM
