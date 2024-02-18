Joel Embiid, NBA Twitter react to Kenny Smith’s comments on Sabrina Ionescu: ‘He been drinking’

The one-on-one three-point contest between Stephen Curry and Sabrina Ionescu was a highlight of the All-Star weekend in Indiana. NBA fans were upset by TNT’s Kenny Smith‘s remarks. He argued with Reggie Miller, saying Ionescu didn’t shoot from the WNBA line and that it wasn’t fair she used a smaller ball.

Here’s how NBA Twitter and even Joel Embiid reacted to Smith’s comments.

Sabrina hitting the exact score that Dame won with, losing to Steph, and the immediate commentary being “welp, she should’ve shot from the women’s line 🤷‍♂️” pretty much sums up our experience if ya’ll are wondering 😂 — Brittni Donaldson (@brittni__d) February 18, 2024

Sucks that Kenny Smith tainted a really special moment in basketball historypic.twitter.com/6ijjqUnmKS — Noa Dalzell 🏀 (@NoaDalzellNBA) February 18, 2024

Shouts to Kenny Smith for once again reminding me how garbage it can be to be a woman in sports. Not like I needed a reminder, but appreciate it my dude! — Brenna Greene (@BrennaGreene_) February 18, 2024

Kenny smith been drinking lmao — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 18, 2024

Kenny Smith saying Sabrina should’ve shot from the WNBA line… buddy zip it pic.twitter.com/bvKxiB2kGj — LeVenger (@welldonekp) February 18, 2024

Kenny smith is embarrassing himself by suggesting Sabrina should’ve shot from the women’s line. She shot just as well as the plays in the main competition. — Yami Sukenegro (@Sua_Jante21) February 18, 2024

Kenny the only person having a worse night than Jaylen — Mike Lynch (@SportInfo247) February 18, 2024

Kenny Smith and Reggie Miller did their best to make the Stephen vs Sabrina showdown brutally awkward and ended it by arguing about playing with dolls for some reason. pic.twitter.com/ylysmUQ4y4 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) February 18, 2024

This commentary is cringe. “She should have shot from the women’s line.” She shot from the men’s and beat out all the other guys in the reg comp. — Lyndsey D'Arcangelo 🏀 (@darcangel21) February 18, 2024

No Kenny need to hush! Sabrina wanted to shoot from nba 3 point line stop it smh lol — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) February 18, 2024

David Stern would have Kenny Smith vs. Sabrina next year booked already. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) February 18, 2024

Kenny Smith during Steph vs Sabrina battle pic.twitter.com/3NJjXWyozW — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) February 18, 2024

Everyone: Steph v Sabrina was super cool Kenny: …and another thing who gave women the right to vote? — Jawn Gonzalez (@JohnGonzalez) February 18, 2024

Kenny Smith clocking in tonight pic.twitter.com/2valFBTTib — Buttcrack Sports (@ButtCrackSports) February 18, 2024

KENNY SMITH: *says literally anything* EVERYBODY WATCHING AT HOME TONIGHT: pic.twitter.com/yGCzSfbFY4 — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) February 18, 2024

