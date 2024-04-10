Joel Embiid looking to build chemistry with Buddy Hield for Sixers

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers acquired Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers at the trade deadline with the idea that he would form a nice two-man game with Joel Embiid. The Sixers have had success with shooters playing next to Embiid in the past.

Hield revealed recently that he has been studying film of guys like JJ Redick and Seth Curry from Embiid’s past so he can succeed with the big fella as well.

Tuesday’s 120-102 win over the Detroit Pistons was a good step in the right direction for him. He had 18 points and drilled five triples off the bench. The Sixers will need him to continue to build chemistry with Embiid in these final two games of the season.

“It was good,” Embiid said of playing with Hield. “He finally made shots (he was joking) so that’s a good thing. Nah, he’s great. We’re still trying to build a chemistry. Trying to get him wide-open shots. It might not come directly from me, but whatever. The attention, especially with the double teams they sent, one pass away, two passes away, he’s gonna get wide-open shots so just need to keep finding our rhythm.”

Hield’s shooting has been a bit up and down recently. He struggled on the recent road trip and Embiid and the Sixers are trying to get him to understand that patience is a virtue. He will need to remain patient and not try to rush into any looks.

“I think the only thing—and I told him—the only thing that’s gonna help us is just finding the space,” Embiid added. “Instead of just trying to run as fast as possible, but we’re gonna work on it.”

Coach Nick Nurse echoed the same sentiments. He wants Hield to understand that he will get his shots around Embiid. He has got to just play within the offense and his shots will come. There’s no reason to rush to his spots and throw up any bad looks.

“I think with Joel out there, if he has some patience, the ball will come to him,” Nurse explained. “I thought he got some good shots and they executed a couple of good sets for him, as well, but, yeah it was good to see. It felt like he was going to make them tonight when the ball hit his hands.”

Hield and Embiid have two games left to find their chemistry heading into the playoffs.

