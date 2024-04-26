Joel Embiid left wondering ‘Why me?’ as ailments pile up for Sixers’ star

PHILADELPHIA — The hits keep coming for Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. The star leader of this group continues to deal with an assortment of ailments and he has continued to battle through all of it so he’s available for his team out on the floor.

After scoring 50 points in a 125-114 Game 3 win over the New York Knicks on Thursday, Embiid was diagnosed with Bell’s Palsy. So along with also recovering from the meniscus issue in his left knee, this is just another ailment to add to the list that he has dealt with in his career.

“I say it every day,” Embiid said after the win. “Every single year, you start asking yourself questions like, ‘Why?’ Every single year, it’s very annoying. Maybe it’s just meant to be. Just got to take it as it is, but the one thing I’m not going to do is give up. No matter what happens, got to keep pushing, got to keep fighting. Got to keep putting my body on the line for my family, for this city, for this team.”

Since entering the league in 2014, Embiid has continued to deal with some type of injury. From the feet injuries early in his career to the orbital fractures he suffered in 2018 and 2022 to the torn thumb ligament also in 2022. He also suffered a meniscus injury in the 2021 playoffs and had a knee sprain in the 2023 playoffs.

It really is unfortunate that he has dealt with so much.

“It goes through your mind and you can ask yourself those questions, but what are you going to do about it?” Embiid added. “Are you going to quit or are you going to keep going? And if you keep going, what are you going to do about it? The best thing you can do is do the best job possible to prepare yourself every single day, which I’ve done. Sometimes you get the results, sometimes you don’t, but if there’s one thing I’ll say about myself, it’s that I’m not going to quit.”

Even with the injury to his knee and the Bell’s Palsy at the moment, he still dropped a playoff career high 50 points against the Knicks. He has been a warrior in this series thus far and continues to be there for this group despite the injuries.

“I just love playing the game,” he said. “I just want to be on the floor as much as possible. I want to play as much as possible. I’ve only got about maybe eight years left, so I’ve got to enjoy it as much as possible and I want to win. I think going from the knee injury–I think mentally–the stress, that might be part of it. Like I’ve been saying, mentally, it’s just been so draining, depressing. That could be part of it, so I need to take care of myself mentally and physically.”

Embiid continues to be there for the city of Philadelphia. The fans in this city should be appreciative of what he has brought to the Sixers.

