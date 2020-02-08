Joel Embiid leaves Sixers' game vs. Grizzlies with neck stiffness

Joel Embiid is out for the second half of the Sixers' game Friday night against the Grizzlies with neck stiffness.

The Sixers center opened the game well, playing with a high level of activity and recording 10 points and 10 rebounds.

He's been playing with a brace on his left hand after suffering a torn ligament in his ring finger which required surgery and forced him to miss nine games. Embiid hadn't looked like himself since that injury, shooting 1 of 11 last Saturday in Boston and 6 for 26 Thursday against the Bucks.

Brett Brown said Thursday that he thinks Embiid's hand has been affecting his shooting.

"I do," he told reporters. "And I think going back to look at some of his post ups and so on, I thought physically he got hit a lot. I thought probably we would have liked to get some more free throws out of especially the first half. But in general, I do think his hand at times affects his game."

Embiid was selected as an All-Star starter for the third straight season and came into Friday's game averaging 23 points and 12.1 rebounds per game. It's been an uneven season for him as he's publicly aired a variety of questions and concerns regarding maturity, having fun and his offensive role.

