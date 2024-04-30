Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre Jr. to play for Sixers vs. Knicks in Game 5

As the Philadelphia 76ers look to stave off elimination in Game 5 against the New York Knicks on the road on Tuesday night, they will have their full complement of players for this win-or-go-home matchup.

Joel Embiid, who missed shootaround due to a migraine, went through his warm ups and will be listed in the starting lineup on Tuesday. He was listed as questionable due to left knee injury recovery and the migraine is a side effect of the Bell’s Palsy he is dealing with.

Kelly Oubre Jr. also missed shootaround with an illness. He went through his warm ups as well and is listed in the starting lineup alongside Embiid, Kyle Lowry, Tyrese Maxey, and Tobias Harris.

Joel Embiid and Kelly Oubre Jr. are in. Same starters as usual for Game 5. #Sixers — Ky Carlin (@Ky_Carlin) April 30, 2024

The Sixers will be looking to stave off elimination and force this series back to Philadelphia for a Game 6 on Thursday. They will need Embiid and Maxey to be at their best and get some help from the likes of Oubre and Harris.

Tip off from Madison Square Garden is set for 7 p.m. EDT.

