Joel Embiid on James Harden: ‘That’s the reason why we brought him’

“That’s the reason why he’s here. That’s the reason why we brought him,” Embiid said. “Since he’s gotten here, he’s been adjusting based on what we need from him whether it’s playmaking and, tonight, just going and getting a bucket. Especially based on how they were guarding everybody else and making tough shots, he’s been doing that his whole career and that’s why he’s here.”

James Harden may not be what he used to be, but he’s what the Sixers needed espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:44 AM

New ESPN story: James Harden played his best game as a Philadelphia 76er, and ensured this Eastern Conference semifinal is headed back to Miami tied up as a result. espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 1:21 AM

Harden all of Philly was waiting for shows up, leads 76ers past Heat to even series 2-2 nba.nbcsports.com/2022/05/09/har… – 1:08 AM

2 first-round picks; 1 is a right to swap, the other may be reduced to 2 seconds; Ben Simmons; Seth Curry; Andre Drummond

That’s what it took to get James Harden, and Sunday was why you got him:

thepaintedlines.com/sixers-tie-ser… – 12:36 AM

Updated #NBA column: James Harden gives the #Sixers what they crave, helps make this into a winnable series vs the #Heat: https://t.co/f6aRzj9Hvf pic.twitter.com/WUptcvk84U – 12:26 AM

Five Degrees of Heat from Sunday night’s 116-108 loss to 76ers: sun-sentinel.com/sports/miami-h…

1. James Harden at closing time.

2. Kyle Lowry limps into uncertainty.

3. Jimmy Butler does his part with 40.

4. Suddenly, Heat can’t make a shot.

5. Power shortage means even Markieff – 12:00 AM

James Harden explained his big 4th quarter to lead Philly to a Game 4 win over the Heat at home #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/05/08/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 11:53 PM

Joel Embiid on James Harden’s Game 4 performance: “That’s the reason why he’s here.”

James Harden became the first player with 30+ points, 5+ rebounds, 5+ assists and 5+ 3-pointers in Sixers playoff history, per @StatMuse. pic.twitter.com/FEKqtNul9f – 11:19 PM

#Sixers center Joel Embiid on what James Harden does best: pic.twitter.com/zMv1Bzvrl3 – 11:16 PM

Joel Embiid said Jimmy Butler got it “too easy” tonight. Butler had 40 points and 6 assists for the Heat in this one and Embiid said he and the rest of the team will be better against him. #Sixers – 11:13 PM

#Sixers center Joel Embiid on being confident after tying series 2-2 with #Heat: pic.twitter.com/NsZjapkEoF – 11:13 PM

Joel Embiid says he doesn’t think the #Sixers played their best basketball tonight. Notes that they missed “a bunch of shots”. Adds they have a lot of adjustments and room to grow moving forward – 11:12 PM

James Harden, on the difference for him tonight: “I just made shots.”

On Philly’s 8-0 run to start the fourth quarter with Joel Embiid on the bench: “That was the game right there.” – 11:10 PM

#Sixers guard James Harden on being more aggressive with 31 points in the Game 4 win: pic.twitter.com/ItoSmwUzso – 11:09 PM

Harden on his mindset: “Tie the series up, put them on their heels.” – 11:09 PM

“Nothing really changed, man. I just made some shots and that’s a game changer” – James Harden on his performance tonight #Sixers – 11:09 PM

How do the 76ers take this effort to Miami? “Joel is going to be able to play,” Doc Rivers cracked (unlike Games 1 and 2). “I’m just saying.” He said we all haven’t seen best of Embiid yet (24 points, 11 boards tonight). – 10:57 PM

Doc Rivers says he thinks the best is yet to come for Joel Embiid in this series because he’s still getting used to playing with the mask #Sixers – 10:56 PM

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid:

“He does everything for us. And we haven’t seen the best of Joel in this series yet… I think the best is yet to come for Joel in this series.” – 10:56 PM

James Harden is the first player with

30+ PTS

5+ REB

5+ AST

5+ 3PM

in Sixers playoff history. pic.twitter.com/v12l0NvMaW – 10:53 PM

Harden and Tobias were the only 76ers to make fourth quarter field goals tonight – 10:51 PM

Doc Rivers said he sensed that James Harden was going to have a big game tonight

“That was just James being James.. he played great” #Sixers – 10:49 PM

harden must’ve seen that i compared him to a fainting goat, im just going to assume i motivated him and take credit at every chance – 10:48 PM

Joel Embiid is a rising tide. – 10:46 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Radio Roulette is LIVE @UnderdogFantasy

– Harden resurrected

– 2-2

– CP3 fouls out

– Luka + Mavs 3

– Flopping

– Reffing

– Complaining

– NBA product

– $100 after-party giveaway to a viewer

Join us ⬇️

youtube.com/watch?v=Nv-7ab… – 10:43 PM

Observations on the Sixers’ Game 4 win and a cliche James Harden used after Game 2 that comes to mind:

nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 10:43 PM

#NBA column: Joel Embiid, James Harden and #Sixers have made this into a potentially winnable series with the #Heat: https://t.co/f6aRziS6DH #76ers pic.twitter.com/H0PxiLFrls – 10:42 PM

James Harden one short of his Sixers’ high scoring total with 31 points on 8-18 from the field and 9-10 from the line. Even when the Sixers didn’t run great offense, he bailed them out.

Sixers survive a Jimmy Butler masterpiece to even the series. Game 5 is on Tuesday. – 10:41 PM

That’s the James Harden the Sixers hoped they were trading for.

phillyvoice.com/instant-observ… – 10:41 PM

I would’ve preferred a Harden interview on Inside the NBA over Danny Green – 10:41 PM

The player grades following James Harden leading the team to a Game 4 win #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/lists/player-g… via @SixersWire – 10:40 PM

Paul Reed +3 in 10 minutes

Joel Embiid +5 in 38 minutes

Who was the real star tonight? It’s hard to say. – 10:39 PM

NEW: Harden erupts for 16 in the fourth and 76ers beat Heat to tie up playoff series, despite 40 from Butler. All the details from this 116-108 Philadelphia win: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:39 PM

James Harden made 4 3-pointers in the 4th quarter against the Heat in Game 4.

Entering this game, Harden had made 4 3-pointers in the 4th quarter during the 2022 playoffs. – 10:38 PM

There’s only been one game in James Harden’s 150-game postseason career where he had more 4th quarter points than the 16 that he had tonight in Game 4 vs Heat

Harden had 17 4th quarter points in Game 4 of 2015 WCF vs Warriors – 10:38 PM

Final stats from the @Philadelphia 76ers, winning, 116-108:

Harden: 31 PTS / 7 REB / 9 AST

Embiid: 24 PTS / 11 REB / 2 AST

Maxey: 18 PTS / 3 REB / 4 AST

Harris: 13 PTS / 6-10 fg / I 4 AST

Green: 11 PTS / 2 REB

Niang: 10 PTS / 3 AST – 10:38 PM

Final: Sixers win 116-108, tying the series at 2-2 as we head back down to Miami for Game 5 on Tuesday. Harden was electric in the 4th and finished with 31 points, 7 rebounds and 9 assists on just 18 field goal attempts. Embiid added 24/11 and Maxey 18. Butler had 40 for Miami. – 10:38 PM

Final: Sixers 116, Heat 108.

James Harden has his best game as a 76er, putting up 31-7-9 to go along with Joel Embiid’s 24-11 to send this series back to Miami tied 2-2.

Jimmy Butler was spectacular for Miami, finishing with 40 points on 13-for-20 shooting, but it wasn’t enough – 10:38 PM

Joel Embiid tonight:

24 PTS

11 REB

7-13 FG

Put the word out there. pic.twitter.com/lwF4MfiNXo – 10:38 PM

There’s a group of people that will go to their grave believing James Harden is washed. – 10:37 PM

James Harden tonight:

31 PTS

7 REB

9 AST

6-10 3P

He scored 16 points in the 4Q. pic.twitter.com/3dCpksLufF – 10:37 PM

Brooklyn watching James Harden tonight pic.twitter.com/haUD8zuKVr – 10:37 PM

Looks like James Harden just pulled Tyrese Maxey, and then Tobias Harris, aside to talk them up for their work over the last few minutes.

It hasn’t just been dominance from Harden tonight. It’s been leadership too. – 10:36 PM

Houston James Harden is here. – 10:36 PM

I don’t want to hear no James harden cheers where was it earlier front runners smh!!! 🤦🏽‍♂️ – 10:35 PM

When James Harden plays like this any team has a chance to win it all – 10:35 PM

Mr. Harden silencing them critics…. – 10:35 PM

Not sure if that was a box-and-1 or whatever zone, but Harden has broken every defense the Heat have thrown at him. – 10:34 PM

This is the Harden the Sixers thought they were getting when they dealt Simmons. He hasn’t shown he can play with the same consistency as he did a few years ago — but it’s still within him from time to time.

Who is that guy for the Heat alongside Butler night after night? – 10:34 PM

yup… witnessed these performances many times. Harden is ON tonight. – 10:34 PM

Not sure this is Vintage Harden as much as Stepbacks Going In A Lot Harden, but Philly will take it. I wouldn’t change much if I were the Heat. They’ll make more shots and this closing lineup with Oladipo instead of Tucker was effective. They just gotta get Bam going earlier. – 10:34 PM

On Thursday I pre-wrote a huge column on James Harden’s contract situation expecting to publish it tonight after the Heat finished the sweep.

James Boyd @RomeovilleKid

Anthony Chiang @Anthony_Chiang

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Is the guy still asleep? – 10:33 PM

James Harden has been absolutely phenomenal down the stretch tonight.

31 PTS / 7 REB / 9 AST

8-18 fg / 6-10 3fg (!) / 9-10 FT – 10:33 PM

I’ll be honest, I didn’t know either of them had that in them — Maxey with the pass or Harris with the oop. Huge bucket, followed up with another Harden 3 to give him 31 and the Sixers have taken control with a 114-103 lead with just over a minute left. – 10:33 PM

I mean, what a fucking game from Harden. Absolute nails. – 10:33 PM

Harden with the dagger. – 10:32 PM

Harden with 13 fourth-quarter points on 4-7 shooting. – 10:30 PM

James Harden hit the 30 point mark just once in his first 30 games (regular season and playoffs) with the Sixers. He’s up to 28 here on 7-16 shooting in a tight game. 109-101 Sixers with 3 minutes left. – 10:30 PM

I’m biased as an ASU guy, but I also just generally enjoy when good players who are routinely slandered by NBA Twitter go off like this. Good for James Harden – 10:30 PM

I can’t believe I’m rooting for James Harden. – 10:30 PM

James Harden looking so much more like himself as a scorer today. Sixers are a Finals threat if he keeps this up cause the playmaking has still been at a high level – 10:30 PM

James Harden takes – and makes – a catch-and-shoot 3, and Philly has the lead back up to 8 with 3 minutes to go. Harden now up to 28 points, including going 5-for-9 from 3. He’s got 13 points here in the fourth. – 10:30 PM

Both James Harden and Kendrick Lamar make their long-awaited return on Sunday night – 10:30 PM

Some vintage Harden moments – 10:29 PM

Heat have done a lot of things right over this recent stretch

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Kevin Chouinard @KLChouinard

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Chris Fedor @ChrisFedor

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tonight. This. This is why. – 10:28 PM

I think James Harden can still score the basketball #Sixers – 10:28 PM

Houston Harden is in the building – 10:28 PM

Harris whistled for a soft offensive foul for his fifth personal. Then on the other end Harris takes an elbow for what could have been Adebayo’s fifth but no call. Rivers called a timeout so they didn’t review it. Massive swing but Harden keeps on coming. – 10:28 PM

The way this group has held it down while Joel has been on the bench has been so, so cool to watch.

At one point holding their biggest lead of the night, with Embiid sitting. Credit to this Maxey/Harden/Harris/Niang/Reed squad.

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 101-89, with 7:11 to play. – 10:20 PM

In five minutes with Joel Embiid on the bench, Philly outscored Miami 12-4. Huge, huge win for the 76ers, as he should be checking back in with Philly up 101-89 with 7:11 to go. – 10:18 PM

And now Miami has to defend Harden/Embiid without fouling for last 7:45 of a game that they trail by 14 – 10:17 PM

The way Embiid was covering Butler that third felt a bit aggressive. Better off forcing the long 2s than giving him Curry treatment and letting him scoot by.

Also the Sixers are a lot better with Harris back out there. – 10:12 PM

I must say, James Harden has been fantastic tonight and he was really good in Game 3 as well – 10:11 PM

Huge Harden 3. Sixers up 12, 9:13 to play. Embiid is on the bench. +8 with Embiid on the bench in this stint. – 10:10 PM

James Harden has entered the chat – 10:10 PM

James. Harden.

His stepback falls, giving the @Philadelphia 76ers their largest lead of the night, 97-85.

Joel Embiid welcomes the squad back into the huddle, enthusiastically. 9:13 left to play. – 10:10 PM

James Harden resurgence is interesting… – 10:10 PM

Well, that’s exactly what the 76ers needed to start this fourth quarter. With Joel Embiid on the bench, they hold Miami scoreless over the first 2:47, and go on an 8-0 run. The lead has now ballooned to 12 – and, crucially, Embiid can probably get some more time to rest. – 10:10 PM

Getting crushed in the non-Embiid minutes is sub optimal – 10:10 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

James Harden drills a triple and Philly goes up 97-85. Timeout Erik Spoelstra with 9:13 left. #Sixers – 10:10 PM

Savage swat by Embiid 🚫🙅‍♂️

pic.twitter.com/D1DtBWB0a5 – 10:09 PM

Embiid’s return has been massive because it’s helped keep Paul Reed out of foul trouble. – 10:05 PM

This will be a critical stretch to start this 4th quarter. Joel Embiid is on the bench with Philly up 4 so no Jo against Bam Adebayo for Miami. #Sixers – 10:04 PM

It’s easy with hindsight, but had the Sixers traded Simmons for a better supporting cast and built around Jimmy and Embiid, the East would look so, so drastically different right now. – 10:04 PM

Embiid resting, Paul Reed in. Adebayo coming in. Perhaps the most meaningful minutes of the season. – 10:04 PM

Jimmy Butler that quarter: 17 points on 5-7 shooting, 1-2 from 3, 6-6 from the line and about 17 successful pump fakes. Still, the Sixers hold an 89-85 lead heading into the 4th. Some (likely) huge non-Embiid minutes coming up. – 10:02 PM

Right there is the difference in the MVP race:

Jokic had to foul Markieff to send him across the floor the way Embiid just did cleanly. – 10:01 PM

Butler’s brilliance (32 and counting) keeping Heat afloat (down 89-85 after 3) despite Miami missing 23 of 28 threes.. and foul trouble for Bam and Tucker… and Lowry’s hamstring. Heat a plus 5 for that long stretch with Bam on bench and Embiid in the game. – 10:01 PM

76ers 89, Heat 85 thru three. Butler with 32. Heat 5 of 28 on 3s. Embiid with 24. – 10:01 PM

Why would Markieff Morris try that shot? Against Joel Embiid? Lol – 9:59 PM

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Austin Krell @NBAKrell

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

And then Embiid puts Adebayo on bench with and-one – 9:33 PM

Sixers up 64-56 at the end of 2, as they regrouped following a Jimmy Butler run which briefly cut the lead to 3. Embiid leads the way with 15, all of which came in the 1st. Harden’s now up to 13, all in the 2nd, to go along with 7 assists. Sixers are shooting 62% from field. – 9:10 PM

Halftime: Sixers 64, Heat 56. Sixers shot 63.9 percent and 9-of-16 from 3, but 10 turnovers kept the Heat in it. Embiid has 15 points (all in the first) and 5 boards. Harden has 13 points (all in the second), 7 assists and 3 rebounds. – 9:10 PM

#Sixers lead 64-56 at the half. Embiid 15 points, Harden 13, Green 11. Philly is shooting 9-16 on threes. Butler has 15 for the #miamiheat Adebayo with 12. Miami is shooting 4-18 on threes. – 9:09 PM

Halftime: 76ers 64, Heat 56. 76ers shooting 63.9 percent from the field and 9 of 16 on threes. Heat shooting 4 of 18 on threes. Embiid with 15 points for the 76ers and Butler with 15 points for the Heat. – 9:09 PM

The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 64-56, at halftime of Game 4.

Embiid: 15 PTS / 5 REB

Harden: 13 PTS / 3 REB / 7 AST

Green: 11 PTS / 2 REB

Harris: 8 PTS / 2 REB / 3 AST

Maxey: 7 PTS / 3-4 fg

Team: 63.9% fg / 56.3% 3fg – 9:08 PM

Well that was an intense half. 76ers 64, Heat 56 at intermission. Embiid 15 for 76ers; Butler 15 for Heat. – 9:08 PM

Embiid just took Tyler Herro on a switch, stayed in front of his hips, denied a driving lane, and forced a cross-court pass out of bounds. – 9:01 PM

So Embiid back to himself for 76ers and Lowry’s future in series now a huge question mark. – 8:50 PM

Doc Rivers said he wasn’t worried about who Joel Embiid goes up against when asked if Dewayne Dedmon’s absence would make him rethink his rotation.

Dedmon shouldn’t change anything, but any time Bam Adebayo is on the court without Embiid is BBQ chicken time, as Shaq would say. – 8:49 PM

Without Joel Embiid in the game, Bam Adebayo has gone to work in the paint. Looks like big fella is about to come back in now. #Sixers – 8:48 PM

Seeing the Bam version we saw in games 1 and 2 since he’s dominating the non-Embiid minutes

But can’t get away from attack when he enters

Get him in the open floor as a roller then – 8:46 PM

Heat win five Embiid-less minutes 16-11.

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Huge Bam stretch against the Sixers with Embiid out of the game. Think Doc is gonna have to think about that moving forward. – 8:46 PM

Harden vs a zone is not exactly a fun watch – 8:45 PM

Dave Early @DavidEarly

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Wes Goldberg @wcgoldberg

Sixers just getting a guard switched onto Embiid and Embiid is getting deep position.

Zone is helpful, but might need to experiment with Bam not switching. – 8:37 PM

Doc Rivers has to be happy with the Sixers’ first-quarter shooting. They made 11 of 17 shots (64.7%), including going 4-7 on threes. Embiid has 15 points on 5-6 shooting. They Sixers need to get Harris going, tho. He has 2 points on 1-3 shooting. Harden has 0 on 0-3 shooting. – 8:36 PM

After 1: Philly 30, Miami 28. Probably the single-best quarter of the series from a combined execution standpoint – and that’s with the 76ers committing five turnovers and Heat shooting 42 percent (it’s a low bar).

Embiid has 15 for Philly. Tucker and Oladipo have 7 for Miami. – 8:36 PM

That was the best played quarter of the series from both teams: Sixers lead it 30-28.

Joel Embiid played all 12 minutes and had 15 points. Seems like biggest contrast of styles in this game is when Miami goes to PJ Tucker at center. Small on one end, more shooting on the other. – 8:36 PM

Embiid had 18 points in all of Game 3. Had 15 in the first quarter tonight. – 8:35 PM

Sixers up 30-28 at the end of 1. Embiid has 15 on 5-6 shooting to lead the way, playing the full 12 minutes so far.

The Sixers are shooting 4-7 from deep, helping them overcome their turnover (-3) and offensive rebounding (-2) deficits. – 8:35 PM

Embiid(15pts) played all 12 mins of opening quarter. – 8:34 PM

Sixers 30, Heat 28 at the end of the first. Embiid was terrific with 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting and 4-of-4 from the line. Sixers made 11 of their 17 shots but committed five turnovers for eight points. Heat have seven second-chance points. – 8:34 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid’s first quarter: 15 PTS / 3 REB / 5-6 fg – 8:34 PM

End of first quarter: 76ers 30, Heat 28. Joel Embiid with 15 points. – 8:34 PM

76ers 30, Heat 28 after first. Embiid with 15 points. – 8:33 PM

Even with a generally middling stat line in Game 3, James Harden was a deserved plus-27 when on the court for how he organized Philly’s offense. Will be a challenge for them to manage things here with him in foul trouble early on. – 8:27 PM

Harden’s foul trouble is especially troublesome because he’s the Sixers’ best passer by a mile when the Heat are fronting Embiid on a switch. – 8:26 PM

Victor Oladipo has been great to start this game. Aggressive on both ends of the court, and his defense on Harden allows the Heat to slide Tucker onto Embiid. – 8:25 PM

#Sixers starters Harris and James Harden each have two fouls. Game is tied at 20 with 2:53 left in first quarter. Joel Embiid has 11 points to lead #76ers – 8:24 PM

Thought the Harden charge call was a good one, but generally there’s been no room for physicality tonight. – 8:23 PM

Officiating as many predicted seems like it’s gonna be a big factor in this one. Harris and Harden in foul trouble at home. – 8:22 PM

Offensive foul on James Harden. He now has 2 fouls and he’s headed to the bench. Philly will now have to try and run offense without him. #Sixers – 8:22 PM

Harden second foul, with 3:05 left in first period. Adebayo in for Tucker. So looks like not a Yurt night. – 8:22 PM

James Harden picking up a foul when someone uses his own grift move against him…

youtu.be/r3N-1yzi4rM – 8:22 PM

James Harden picks up a charge. His second foul with 3:05 left in the first quarter. – 8:22 PM

I know Embiid made that last (banked) 3, but his two attempts have been way off target. Not sure if it’s the mask or the thumb (probably both), but he doesn’t look comfortable shooting from deep. – 8:21 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid’s defense on Oladipo just now… 👀

Crowd loved it too. – 8:19 PM

Small-ball look for Miami. Embiid and Tucker are defending each other. – 8:16 PM

The Heat are going small here. P.J. Tucker at the 5 and he’s defending Joel Embiid. #Sixers – 8:15 PM

76ers getting the defenders they want on Embiid early by using the Heat’s switching against them. We’ll see what Miami’s adjustment will be. – 8:14 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

The bad: Four Miami offensive rebounds on six shots. – 8:12 PM

Sixers have done a better job early of looking for Embiid when Miami switches. Four easy points for him there already, plus a pair at the line after taking it at Bam – 8:11 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid is in and starting. – 7:30 PM

Joel Embiid will play. – 7:30 PM

Joel Embiid is in and will start #Sixers – 7:30 PM

Embiid is in for tonight, officially – 7:30 PM

Joel Embiid is cleared to play #Sixers – 7:30 PM

Joel Embiid warm up for Game 4 #Sixers pic.twitter.com/mdSslauPH0 – 7:11 PM

Doc Rivers on how Joel Embiid came off of his Game 3 return: “He’s really weathering the storm and getting through stuff.” Wrote yesterday about how the Sixers, now with Embiid back, feel they must do to even this series tonight 👇

inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 6:57 PM

#Heat coach Erik Spolestra on dealing with #Sixers star center Joel Embiid: pic.twitter.com/uv1JV4Hml6 – 6:36 PM

Erik Spoelstra on Joel Embiid:

“He’s an MVP-caliber player. He puts a tremendous amount of pressure on your team defense.” – 6:34 PM

Doc Rivers on Harden being defended by Bam Adebayo: “That’s not the matchup we’re looking for. It’s the matchup that we’ve had too many times.” – 6:29 PM

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers on how James Harden can cut down on his turnovers: pic.twitter.com/WYrccqqoYo – 6:22 PM

Doc Rivers on Kyle Lowry:

“He’ll be better tonight.”

Ira Winderman @IraHeatBeat

Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid is feeling fine and getting better. Says he took a hit on his other hand, but adds that that’s the way the playoffs go.

Embiid is listed as questionable for Game 4. – 6:17 PM

Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid “feels good” heading into Game 4 tonight #Sixers – 6:17 PM

Doc Rivers on Joel Embiid in these playoffs:

“He’s really weathering the storm.” – 6:17 PM

Doc Rivers says Joel Embiid “feels good.” He has been listed as questionable for tonight. “He’s really weathering the storm and getting through stuff.” – 6:17 PM

If you’re forced to go a bit smaller with Morris, yes it puts a ton of pressure on the Embiid minutes defensively

But it also stretches the floor on the other end

Embiid as the weakside helper with his man in the dunker spot is much different than his man in the corner – 5:48 PM

Tucker getting under 76ers’ skin with defense, grit: “We can’t let that intimidate us”.. PLUS Harden about the Heat; what irked Spo: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 3:45 PM

Who will have a bigger impact today in #NBA Playoffs: Referees? Bam Adebayo Milk Carton Man? James Harden (point goal O/U down to 19 1/2)? Or CP3 the turnover machine: sidelines.io/nba/previewing… – 11:19 AM

NEW as we await Game 4 tonight: Heat’s Tucker getting under 76ers’ skin with defense, grit: “We can’t let that intimidate us.” PLUS the Harden issues; what irked Spoelstra, more: miamiherald.com/sports/spt-col… – 10:56 AM

From PM: Bam assesses the situation against Embiid, discusses whether Joel is altering his approach and what must change. PLUS how Bam has done against each of his primary defenders. And Lowry, schedule update, more: miamiherald.com/sports/nba/mia… – 9:38 AM

Jimmy Butler had a great game 3, yet was 1 for 5 from the field against Embiid

But that’s mostly when he’s a help defender

Just want to restate that I think this is another Butler game tonight

They will put him in the action, and Butler will have driving lanes – 8:49 AM

76ers draw $50,000 fine for violating injury reporting rules regarding star Joel Embiid

sportando.basketball/en/76ers-draw-… – 4:45 AM

“Tied the series up. Tied the series and put them on their heels. It’s pretty simple,” Harden said. It was “James being James,” as Rivers put it. The meaning of that phrase has changed over the last few years, though. Harden has not been the type of volume scorer he was as recently as the 2019-20 season. The three-time scoring champ went over 30 points only one time in 30 games in a Sixers uniform. Harden’s lack of scoring has been a popular topic in Philadelphia over the past few weeks, but Rivers has pointed out that Harden is more responsible for the team’s scoring output than his own. -via The Athletic / May 9, 2022

Ky Carlin: Jimmy Butler on James Harden’s 4th quarter: “He’s a good player. He did what he was supposed to do.” “Was there anything better you guys could’ve done?” Jimmy: “Nope.” #Sixers -via Twitter @Ky_Carlin / May 9, 2022

Tim Bontemps: Doc Rivers, on how Philly can carry its momentum forward into Game 5: “Joel will be on the plane.” -via Twitter @TimBontemps / May 9, 2022