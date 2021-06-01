76ers star Joel Embiid leaves Game 4 with knee soreness after hard fall

Joel Embiid landed hard on his back after driving to the hoop in the first quarter of Game 4. (AP/Nick Wass)

Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid left their Game 4 matchup with the Washington Wizards early on Monday night with knee soreness, the team announced.

Embiid landed hard on his back in the opening quarter at Capital One Arena in Washington.

Joel Embiid - right knee soreness - will not return. — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) June 1, 2021

Embiid leaves game early after hard fall

Embiid tried to throw down a dunk midway through the first quarter, but was blocked at the rim by Wizards center Robin Lopez — which sent Embiid to the court landing hard on his back.

He stood up quickly, but was clearly in pain as he walked slowly over to the bench for a timeout.

The Embiid landed on his tailbone but has right knee soreness apparently pic.twitter.com/B3U2suYxpt — CJ Fogler (@cjzer0) June 1, 2021

Embiid stayed in the game after that, but he then left the court a few minutes later for the locker room, and ended up missing the entire second quarter before the team ruled him out the rest of the way.

He finished with eight points and six rebounds.

Embiid's right knee did buckle slightly when he landed, but his tailbone took the brunt of the fall. That's the area he was reaching for when he stood up and walked to the bench, too. Specific details about his injury are not yet known.

Embiid did miss significant time earlier this season with a bone bruise in his knee, but that was in his left knee.

The 27-year-old has averaged 29.3 points and seven rebounds so far this postseason, and helped Philadelphia secure a 3-0 series lead headed into Monday night.

