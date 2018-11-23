Joel Embiid implies Bryan Colangelo wasn’t supportive of Markelle Fultz

The NBA is a source of endlessly weird stories. The entire saga with Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves could have felt like the pinnacle of the season in that regard.

But then you’d be forgetting about the Philadelphia 76ers and Markelle Fultz.

News broke earlier this week that Fultz would be seeking new opinions on his shoulder and wrist. As part of that same report, Fultz also preferred a trade away from Philadelphia. Fultz’sagent later denied that report, but it has left many not knowing which direction is up, and where this convoluted story with the former No. 1 overall pick will end.

Sixers players were naturally asked about the drama with Fultz this week, and Philadelphia big man Joel Embiid tried to give his best understanding of the situation. In his comments, Embiid said that he thought Fultz was coming along and developing at a good pace. However, Embiid also implied that he thought previous management — we can assume he meant former GM Bryan Colangelo — didn’t have Fultz’s back.

Joel Embiid's full quote when he was asked about Markelle Fultz pic.twitter.com/E9cAE9Ayhh — Rich Hofmann (@rich_hofmann) November 22, 2018





The Fultz situation is a difficult one to parse. On one hand, it seems as though there is both a mental and an injury factor here. However, the team is certainly not off the hook even though we don’t understand the full details. At some point, the Sixers are responsible for whatever mismanagement has taken place over the past couple of years. The simple fact that this has gone on so long is a big part of the team shouldering some blame.

As usual, we will have to wait and see what happens with Fultz’s recovery and potential trade options.