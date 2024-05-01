Joel Embiid gives shoutout to Tobias Harris for his contributions to Sixers

NEW YORK — It had been a tough series for Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris against the New York Knicks. The versatile forward was averaging just 8.8 points and shooting just 29.5% from deep. That isn’t the type of production the Sixers need in this series.

In Game 5 with the season on the line, Harris produced in a big way. He had 19 points on 7-for-11 shooting and knocked down three triples. He also was active on the defensive end and gave the Sixers a big spark on both ends.

After the Game 5 win, Joel Embiid wanted to make sure Harris got his flowers despite the tough offensive showing.

“He also deserves a lot of credit,” he said of Harris. “Obviously, making shots is a whole different story. It happens. Sometimes you make shots, sometimes you don’t, but I think he’s been great on the defensive end. He’s been hustling. He’s been rebounding the ball.”

To Embiid’s point, Harris has found other ways to contribute in this series. He has been terrific on the defensive end and he has been grabbing rebounds at a high rate. His contributions in other ways helps him be a positive player despite the offensive struggles.

“I think he’s been doing other things and that’s the way I look at it,” Embiid finished. “When you don’t got it going offensively, what else can you do to help the team? That’s usually the other side of it–on the floor. I think he’s been trying. I think he’s been giving himself up to us and we just appreciate him.”

The Sixers will need Harris to continue to give a strong effort as they look to stave off elimination again in Game 6 back at home on Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire