Joel Embiid dunks on John Collins, shimmies, gets technical foul (video)

Joel Embiid doesn’t just dunk on you.

He dunks HARD on you. And let’s you know about it.

Embiid demolished John Collins, shimmied and got whistled for a technical foul during the 76ers’ win over the Hawks yesterday. Personally, I’d rather let anyone who can dunk like that celebrate with at least a mild shimmy.

That wasn’t Embiid’s only eye-catching highlight of the night. Earlier in the game, Embiid lost his balance but still passed the ball between his legs like a center to a quarterback and assisted Ben Simmons: