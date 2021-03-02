Joel Embiid with a dunk vs the Indiana Pacers
Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) with a dunk vs the Indiana Pacers, 03/01/2021
Jack Campbell made 30 saves for his third NHL shutout, Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist and the NHL-leading Toronto Maple Leafs opened a three-game set in Edmonton with a 4-0 victory over the Oilers on Saturday night. “It was awesome,” Campbell said. William Nylander, Jason Spezza and Zach Hyman also scored for Toronto (16-4-2), which was without NHL goals leader Auston Matthews because of a wrist injury.
Chinese Super League champion Jiangsu FC announced Sunday it would “cease operations” with immediate effect, just three months after winning its first title. Nanjing-based Jiangsu, which is owned by retail giant Suning that also holds a majority stake in Italian league leader Inter Milan, said on social media that it hoped that a new backer could be found after the company pulled out. “Even though we are reluctant to part with the players who have won us the highest honors, and fans who have shared solidarity with the club, we have to regretfully make an announcement,” a Jiangsu FC statement said.
Alex Smith is reportedly set to hit the free agent market this offseason and keep his career going over two years after suffering an injury that some thought was career-ending.
Louis Nix's family confirmed his death after officials found his vehicle in a retention pond near his Jacksonville apartment on Saturday.
Trevor Bauer pitched two scoreless innings in his Dodgers debut and Kenley Jansen threw nine straight pitches in the strike zone Monday in a 10-0 spring training win over the Colorado Rockies.
The Tigers head coach talked for the first time since the All-ACC corner was removed from the roster.
The NASCAR Cup Series hits its first intermediate track of the year at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
The Angels tied a scheduled six-inning exhibition against the Chicago White Sox 4-4 but several Angels hitters had quality at-bats.
A controversial technical foul basically decided a Texas state high school basketball playoff game.
Markieff Morris put on a show against the Golden State Warriors as the Lakers lean on players to make bigger contributions with Anthony Davis sidelined by an injury.
Garrett Richards had gotten only one out during his first spring training start, loading the bases and walking in one run before the Red Sox stopped the inning after 23 pitches. “It’s building blocks man,” he said after being rescued by the new rule this spring training that allows managers to end an inning after a pitcher has thrown 20 pitches, regardless of how many outs or runners on base there are. Richards told reporters from Fort Myers, Florida, that his pitches were moving well, but he just struggled to keep them in the strike zone.
What would possess a 43-year-old mother of four with a titanium plate in her neck to dive headfirst off a 33-foot-high platform into a swimming pool, hitting the water at nearly 35 mph?
Hendrick Motorsports believes in developing talent within. The Hendrick system makes it a priority to nurture its young talent and incentivize staying with the organization. The formula produced eight different Cup Series crew chiefs the last two decades, including championship-winners Chad Knaus and Alan Gustafson.
He received his offer after another quarterback recruit committed to Alabama.
The Clippers are capable of beating the NBA's best teams, but against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks they showed some of their weaknesses.
Djokovic's ninth Australian Open title last month guaranteed that he would surpass Federer's record on March 8. Having reached another milestone in his illustrious career, Djokovic had said he would look to adjust his calendar and make overhauling Federer and Rafa Nadal's joint-record of 20 Grand Slam titles his top priority. "Now, after achieving the historic number one for the longest weeks at number one, it's going to be a relief for me because I'm going to focus all my attention on Slams mostly," the Serb had said after his title triumph at Melbourne Park.
Companies like MGM Resorts are encouraging guests to book lounge chairs, cabanas – and even pool access.
Fernando Tatis Jr. gets a full no-trade provision through 2028 as part of his $330 million, 14-year contract with the San Diego Padres. Tatis will give up a percentage of his salary to a company called Big League Advance as part of a contract in which he accepted an up-front payment several years ago.
Exclusive: Nathan Kalman-Lamb, a lecturing fellow at Duke, shared the extent of the blowback he received after ESPN’s Dan Dakich read his personal details on air.