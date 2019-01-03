Joel Embiid drops 30 points, 14 rebounds in first half in win against Suns

Joel Embiid was a dominant force on Wednesday night — and there was very little the Phoenix Suns could do to stop him.

Embiid dropped 42 points and had 18 rebounds in the Philadelphia 76ers’ 132-127 win against the Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix. And while Embiid has had better nights throughout his NBA career, it was how — and when — the 24-year-old dominated that turned heads.

Embiid dropped 30 points and had 14 rebounds in the first half alone, shooting 8-of-14 from the field and a ridiculous 14-of-16 from the free throw line. His 16 attempted free throws accounted for half of the 76ers attempts from the charity stripe that half, too.

Embiid also became the first player to record at least 30 points and 10 rebounds in the first half since Antwan Jamison did in 2000. He now has 10 total games this year with at least 30 points and 15 rebounds, too, the first 76ers player since Charles Barkley did in the 1989-1990 season.

Perhaps the most impressive part of that stat line, though, was that he did it all of that in just 16 minutes.

“I just do my job,” Embiid told NBC Sports’ Serena Winters. “I come in every day trying to help the team get somewhere. We’ve been doing that, and we’re only going to get better. I felt like I wasn’t having fun before but I’m starting to really have fun. That first half was amazing.”

The 76ers completely shut down the Suns in the second quarter, too. They held Phoenix, who shot an abysmal 3-of-22 from the field in that period, to just 17 points en route to a 23-point halftime lead.

.@JoelEmbiid went for 30 PTS & 14 REB … in the first half. 😳#HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/rqI5bPWjGG — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 3, 2019





The 76ers pushed that lead to 30 points in the third quarter, too, jumping up 99-69.

The Suns, though, rallied all the way back and cut the lead to single digits with just minutes to go in the fourth quarter. Then, thanks to a huge 15-6 run capped by a Devin Booker 3-pointer with less than 15 seconds left, Phoenix had cut it to just four points.

The 76ers, however, held the Suns off in the final seconds to grab the five-point win, handing them their seventh-straight loss.

“That’s a great win,” Embiid told Winters. “Obviously we have to always make the game interesting … But this is a great win. Now we going back home and take care of business.”

Ben Simmons finished 29 points in the win for Philadelphia, shooting 7-of-11 from the field and reaching the free throw line 23 times. J.J. Redick added 27 points, shooting 5-of-8 from behind the arc.

Booker led the Suns with 37 points, shooting 10-of-22 from the field. Deandre Ayton added 18 points, and Josh Jackson dropped 16 off the bench.

Joel Embiid dropped 30 points and had 14 rebounds in the first half on Wednesday night against the Suns. (Barry Gossage/Getty Images)

