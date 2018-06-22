Joel Embiid doesn't seem too happy about comparisons to Deandre Ayton and Michael Porter Jr.

With Bryan Colangelo down for the count, Joel Embiid has found his newest Twitter victim: Deandre Ayton.

The Phoenix Suns made Ayton the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA draft on Thursday, picking up a hyper-athletic center with breathtaking mobility and offensive versatility as a big man. Where he might be lacking is defense, and the Philadelphia 76ers center made sure everyone knew it.

Don’t compare Ayton to me either… I play DEFENSE — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2018





Embiid’s tweet was ruthless enough to draw the attention of the Golden State Warriors’ Draymond Green, who did his best to stroke Embiid’s ego and save Ayton from further abuse. Embiid at least accepted the nod.

👑👑👑👑👑👑 you got the crown man 😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/70ldUFAy2b — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) June 22, 2018









Michael Porter Jr. wasn’t safe from Joel Embiid either

Ayton wasn’t the only player to feel Embiid’s digital wrath, as the big man also requested a stop to any comparisons between him and Nuggets draftee Michael Porter Jr.

Embiid and Porter have a fair amount in common as college stars with elite NBA potential cut down by injury concerns. Embiid missed two full seasons before he was finally able to break out as a star rookie. Those injury problems hit Embiid well before his own draft in 2014, causing him to slide down to No. 3 overall despite being seen as the draft’s top overall talent.

Keep my name out of this lol — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) June 22, 2018





Porter Jr. was expected to be one of the top freshman in the country last season at Missouri, but missed all but three games in the season due to a back injury that required surgery. Due to further injury concerns, Porter Jr. slid all the way to No. 14, where the Nuggets picked him up and hoped they were stealing a star talent.

However, what is clear is that no matter what improvements Ayton makes on defense and no matter how well Porter holds up health-wise, they’re still probably not touching Embiid’s Twitter game.

