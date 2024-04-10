Joel Embiid discusses working his way back into shape after Sixers beat Pistons

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers were able to handle their business in a 120-102 win over the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. Philadelphia was able to keep pace with the Indiana Pacers and stay in front of the Miami Heat in the standings with its win over Detroit.

The Sixers received a big game out of Joel Embiid who had 37 points, 11 rebounds, and eight assists in 36 minutes. It is the most minutes Embiid has played since returning from a two-month absence due to a meniscus procedure he underwent back on Feb. 6.

The Pistons allowed Embiid to push himself a bit. Philadelphia held a double-digit lead, but Detroit worked its way back into the game thanks to Jaden Ivey and Marcus Sasser to cut the deficit to just one in the third. The Sixers then pushed it back to double digits thanks to Embiid finding a rhythm.

“It was OK,” Embiid said of his conditioning. “The third quarter, I was starting to feel it and we made our run and then I just told myself this is the moment to push it. Perfect time, game tight, coming back, we were only up three or four at that time and that was the perfect time to push and I pushed and we were able to build the lead. It felt good to push through it.”

With two games now left on the schedule, Embiid still has to work his way back into game shape. It will be a challenge for him to do so, but that’s what the Sixers find themselves in right now.

Normally, Embiid would be resting these final games before the playoffs. Not now when considering the Sixers still have work to do to make the postseason and need the big fella in shape.

“Playing,” Embiid said. “Playing as many minutes as possible. Those two games, tonight, over 30 minutes. The next one, I hope the game’s not close, but if it is, to go over that 35-minute mark. Try and get to 40 and then the last game of the season, same thing. Just keep trying to build up. I don’t have the luxury of doing things on off days because I gotta limit the load, but I just gotta use those games for that.”

There was a bit of a scare in the third quarter when it appeared Embiid tweaked the left knee, but he said afterward that he’s fine.

The Sixers will have two days off before hosting the Orlando Magic on Friday.

