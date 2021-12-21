Joel Embiid did something for Sixers against Celtics not seen since 1960

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Boston Celtics have had a storied rivalry. The two are among the NBA’s more historic franchises and both have had their fair share of battles and all-time greats.

The Sixers now add Joel Embiid to this storied rivalry. He did something for the Sixers in Monday’s win over the Celtics that nobody had done for the franchise since 1960.

Embiid had 41 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, four blocks and two steals in the win. He is the first Sixer to have 40-plus points, 10-plus rebounds and 5-plus assists against the Celtics since Dolph Schayes in 1960.

Joel Embiid is the first 76er with

40+ pts, 10+ reb, 5+ ast in a game

vs the Celtics since Dolph Schayes in 1960 Per sportradar — Josh Schrager (@Schragz) December 21, 2021

Schayes is a Hall of Famer and has his No. 4 hanging in the rafters at the Wells Fargo Center. The way things are going for Embiid, he has a chance to have his No. 21 hanging from the rafters as well.

List

NBA Twitter reacts to Joel Embiid taking over in Sixers win over Celtics

Related