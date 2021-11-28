Joel Embiid on COVID: ‘I though I wasn’t going to make it’

Noah Levick: Joel Embiid on having COVID-19: “I really thought I wasn’t going to make it. It was that bad.” Embiid said his first workout was a couple days ago and it’s a “miracle” he played 45 minutes tonight.

Source: Twitter @NoahLevick

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA column: Joel Embiid after scoring 42 in a double-OT loss in return: ‘It’s a miracle I played this many minutes. … Tonight is on me. I turned the ball over too much (4 times) and missed a couple free throws’ https://t.co/S3FU6SA738 pic.twitter.com/2ZxHlEAkvq – 11:25 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

D’Angelo Russell said he noticed Philadelphia was running the same action with Maxey and Embiid on the play that led to his steal.

“I just tried to keep my hand down there and anticipate the bounce pass and we got it when it mattered.” – 10:33 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Embiid scores 42 in his return, but Sixers fall to Timberwolves in double overtime inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 10:18 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid said tonight’s loss was on him and that the layoff wasn’t an excuse for not executing in crunch time.

When Maxey was asked about what happened on his last turnover, Embiid interrupted him to say he was supposed to roll harder and that he made Maxey’s pass more difficult pic.twitter.com/7O45sonBiF – 10:02 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey was asked about his last turnover and he began blaming himself, but Joel Embiid quickly interjected and he said the blame should be put on him instead of Maxey. That’s leadership. #Sixers – 10:00 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tonight was Joel Embiid’s son’s first @Philadelphia 76ers game.

Despite the tough loss, his dad showed out (after 21 days sidelined):

42 PTS / 14 REB / 3 AST / 2 BLK

Embiid postgame: “I’m not even close to where I should be.” – 10:00 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers center Joel Embiid on having COVID: “That jawn hit me hard. I thought I wasn’t going to make it.” – 10:00 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid said that he’s not “anywhere close to where he should be” in terms of how he’s feeling. Still had 42 points in 45 mins #Sixers – 9:59 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid said he was “down bad” after testing positive for COVID and added that it was a “miracle” that he played as many minutes as he did tonight #Sixers – 9:56 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers Joel Embiid on having COVID: ‘That jawn hit me hard. I didn’t think I was going to make it’ pic.twitter.com/AsSUKs02gS – 9:56 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Joel Embiid on having COVID-19: “I really thought I wasn’t going to make it. It was that bad.”

Embiid said his first workout was a couple days ago and it’s a “miracle” he played 45 minutes tonight. – 9:55 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid on his bout with COVID: “That jawn hit me hard. I really thought I wasn’t going to make it.”

(He smiled during the second half of that quote, but he did indicate it was not a fun experience for him) – 9:55 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid said COVID hit him hard. He said he’s thankful to be here and goad he got over it and is back #Sixers – 9:54 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

KAT on Embiid: “I told Embiid I’m very happy he got to the other side of COVID. … I’m very happy he’s doing well.”

Said their past differences don’t matter in moments like that, especially given what he has seen COVID do to people close to him. – 9:52 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers Tobias Harris: ‘It was good to have (Embiid) back. We missed him for sure.’ – 9:35 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers on Tyrese Maxey’s late turnover said he should’ve thrown it up since Joel Embiid was popping on the play instead of rolling #Sixers – 9:21 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Embiid is now 0-14 on potential go-ahead shots in the final 5 seconds of 4th quarter or OT (including playoffs). That’s the most attempts w/o a make by anyone since 1996-97. Kukoc is 2nd on list but had several makes pre-96 https://t.co/1sxiecHEBP pic.twitter.com/xQ1PK67eO6 – 9:20 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Chris Finch was asked about keeping composure when Embiid was drawing fouls on tough whistles.

“I don’t think I was composed.” – 9:19 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

“How do you keep composed when Embiid is getting those calls?”

Finch: “I don’t think I was composed.” – 9:19 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Observations on a truly chaotic Sixers loss despite Joel Embiid’s 42 points:

nbcsports.com/philadelphia/s… – 9:13 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: With 25 of his 42 points in 4th quarter and OTs after missing 9 games, #Sixers star Joel Embiid played better than anyone could’ve expected in his return: https://t.co/xpoL1Gfin1 #76ers pic.twitter.com/2Dvo1uS6ID – 9:12 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wolves win. Wow. What a basketball game

Wolves 121, Sixers 120

On tonight’s show:

– Incredible D’Angelo Russell game. Incredible

– Wow

– Big KAT game, but fouls out before OT again

– Embiid shoots 1 million free throws

– Bolmaro gets real rotation minutes – 9:10 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Anthony Edwards blocks Embiid at the death, Wolves win again in 2 OT. pic.twitter.com/Tm4bmy6M2J – 9:10 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Embiid understandably ran out of gas down the end. Here, so focused on the shot he misses Seth Curry wide open for an obvious pass pic.twitter.com/CmmzbSA9LA – 9:10 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Joel Embiid first game back:

42 PTS

14 REB

16-21 FT

The Timberwolves shot 16 free throws as a team. pic.twitter.com/mIs96WCWh3 – 9:09 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

That’s a heck of a win for Minnesota, pulling out a win on a back to back in Philadelphia in double overtime with Karl-Anthony Towns fouled out late in regulation. Joel Embiid had a terrific performance in his return but it wasn’t enough to save Philly in this one. – 9:08 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Sixers don’t get a good look on the final possession, Embiid’s shot gets blocked, and they fall to the Wolves 121-120 in double OT. 10-10 on the season. – 9:07 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Maxey and Embiid don’t quite have the chemistry yet in PnR, exacerbated by Embiid’s fatigue. The pocket pass has been there for Embiid to roll into space, but he’s popping out to the 3-point line. Just led to a TO by Maxey. – 9:06 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

A couple of turnovers, one from Embiid and another from Maxey, and the Wolves have taken the lead once again. 121-120 Minnesota with 4.8 seconds left, Sixers ball. – 9:05 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Wow. Wolves get a steal and Taurean Prince takes it at Embiid on the fast break and scores. Wolves lead 121-120 with 4.8 seconds to play. One more stop needed. – 9:05 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Hans Embiid – 9:03 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Doc Rivers went to the well once too often with Embiid exhausted in double OT, 44 minutes into his first game back from COVID. He held it for 5 seconds, then dragged his foot into a travel. – 9:03 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

That went off Embiid, no? – 9:02 PM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Embiid is just incredible – 9:02 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Joel Embiid is up to 42 points on 12-22 shooting in 43 minutes in his first game back after a 3 week absence from COVID.

Sixers up 120-117 with 1:33 left in 2OT. – 9:02 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

JOEL EMBIID.

ABSOLUTE BEAST.

7 straight points in OT2. The @Philadelphia 76ers lead, 120-117, 1:38 to play in OT2. – 9:02 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Embiid with the beautiful drive off pick and pop to put it on 38 points. Having a ballhandler you have to respect in Maxey plus 3 shooters around him will make that play unstoppable. – 9:01 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

21 free throw attempts for Joel Embiid

16 free throw attempts for the Minnesota Timberwolves – 9:01 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

I know Embiid has a million points, but the Wolves have largely executed the doubles on Embiid post touches really well. Great rotations to recover. – 8:58 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

This is still dangerous for the Wolves with Embiid on the offensive glass and no Towns. – 8:52 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Embiid just picked up a 7-10 spare, taking out the Wolves entire frontcourt with one boxout. – 8:45 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris have been big in this overtime session. Philly up 3 with 35.9 seconds left. #Sixers – 8:44 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Embiid’s presence in the lane since he stopped guarding KAT has had a massive impact on Wolves players willingness to take shots at the rim – 8:43 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Significant review upcoming if the Wolves can get a flagrant foul call here on Embiid. – 8:40 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid hits both of this free throws to put the @Philadelphia 76ers up, 108-107.

35 PTS / 11 REB / 3 AST in his return this far.

The team gets the stop on the other end. 108-107 Sixers, 1:07 to play. – 8:40 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Reid has picked up three fouls here in overtime. Refs offering no shelter either when Embiid gets the ball. – 8:39 PM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

Embiid vs Reid. Here for it. – 8:36 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

FTs:

Wolves: 10-14

Embiid: 13-17 – 8:35 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Overtime. Joel Embiid scored 12 of his game-high 29 points in the 4th quarter. #Sixers – 8:29 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

JOEL EMBIID FOR 3.

The @Philadelphia 76ers, who were down 20 this half, lead, 98-95. – 8:21 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

A Joel Embiid triple gives Philadelphia their 1st lead of the night at 98-95 #Sixers – 8:21 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Joel Embiid has scored 8 points in the last 4 minutes, giving him 25 in the game, pulling #Sixers within 2 with 4:24 to go. – 8:17 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Joel Embiid. Back.

So far tonight:

24 PTS / 9 REB / 3 AST

His and-one brings the @Philadelphia 76ers within 2, 95-93. 4:26 to play. Timeout Minnesota. – 8:16 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Excellent 3Q. The defense tightened up and the offense is moving the ball and getting better looks. Once down 20, they’ve rallied to within 72-70 entering the 4th. Embiid is up to 17 and 8, Maxey has 12 with 8 coming in that 3Q, and Green has 11 off the bench. #Sixers – 7:52 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Excellent move by Joel Embiid. He puts in a solid move in the post and knocks down a tough shot. He’s up to 13 and 6 to bring Philly to within 64-52 with 6:10 left in the 3Q. #Sixers – 7:35 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Timberwolves 56, Sixers 41 at halftime. Philly is shooting 31 percent from the floor, Minnesota 59 percent. As someone once said, it’s a make or miss league. Embiid has 10 points on 2-of-7 shooting. Harris is 0-for-3 from the floor for two points. – 7:09 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

The Wolves are clearly done playing drop.

Plan tonight is to play KAT at the level of the screen and have Vanderbilt/McDaniels hard tag Embiid on the roll. The tag is so hard it’s basically a full on switch. – 6:57 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Official says Embiid pushed KAT, which is why he called a foul there. #Sixers – 6:54 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The #Timberwolves lead 35-20 after one quarter. Minnesota is shooting 65.2% compared to 25% by the Sixers. Towns leads all scorers with 15 and Edwards has 12. Embiid leads the Sixers with 7 – 6:40 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

A semi-regular rotation tonight for the first time in a minute: Green for Thybulle, then Drummond for Embiid and Niang for Harris in the first quarter. Reminder that Milton is not available tonight. – 6:30 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Wolves throw first punch in Wolves-Sixers — 13 to 4, 4.5 minutes into the game, Sixers call timeout.

KAT scores a quick 7 on Embiid. Wolves love when KAT is quarded by 5s (even if it’s Joel). It’s when KAT is guarded by 4s and doubled that the Wolves offense usually stalls out. – 6:21 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Anthony Edwards is a hooper. That’s a tough finish over Joel Embiid. Wolves have an 11-4 lead as Philly is now 0/6 from the floor. #Sixers – 6:18 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Edwards challenges Embiid at the rim — and wins. – 6:17 PM

Dane Moore @DaneMooreNBA

Timberwolves goin with doubling Joel Embiid on the catch when he’s within the 3-point arc.

KAT is Embiid’s primary matchup, Ant has been the roving doubler. – 6:16 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Wolves sent a double team with Edwards after Embiid on that last touch. – 6:14 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

Towns and Embiid seemed to have a cordial little chat before tip. – 6:11 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

A warm welcome back for Joel Embiid: pic.twitter.com/l5L7j2GDFo – 6:09 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Huge ovation for #Sixers star center Joel Embiid, who is back after missing 8 games due to COVID-19. Lots of boos for the Timerbwolves’ Karl-Anthony Towns. – 6:09 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Joel Embiid is back ‼️

Embiid will play tonight against the Minnesota Timberwolves, the team announced.

➡️ https://t.co/8NX85DtO2q pic.twitter.com/s81h3YmsGV – 5:54 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are playing and starting for #Sixers. Shake Milton (left groin soreness) is out. – 5:31 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

While Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are set to return, Shake Milton is out tonight with left groin soreness #Sixers – 5:31 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Sixers starters:

Maxey

Curry

Thybulle

Harris

Embiid

Shake Milton is out with left groin soreness. – 5:30 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Tobias Harris (hip) and Joel Embiid (COVID) will both play tonight vs. #Timberwolves. – 5:28 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris will both play tonight – 5:27 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are set to return tonight, per @Shams Charania – 5:27 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris will play for Sixers tonight, source tells ESPN. – 5:27 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

76ers‘ Joel Embiid (COVID-19) and Tobias Harris (hip) will return to lineup tonight vs. Minnesota. – 5:26 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

We’ve got a Joel Embiid sighting.

Embiid has missed the previous 9 games in the league’s health and safety protocols. He’s officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game against the Wolves, with a final determination made after his pregame routine. pic.twitter.com/C2CuZ273RI – 5:18 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Embiid out here going through pregame routine now. Sonny Hill watching carefully pic.twitter.com/uYhdZFC6yx – 5:14 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Doc Rivers did not have an update on either Joel Embiid (health and safety protocols) or Tobias Harris (hip) at his pregame availability. He said they both participated in a low-minute scrimmage yesterday. – 4:21 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris remain game time decisions tonight #Sixers – 4:17 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are game-time decision. ‘We’ll see.’ – 4:17 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are both game-time decisions, Doc Rivers said. – 4:17 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris played in a low minute scrimmage yesterday, Doc Rivers says, and sounds like their status is still TBD heading into tonight’s game – 4:17 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers says “we’ll see” about Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid playing tonight. So, they are game time decisions #Sixers – 4:17 PM

