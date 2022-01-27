Joel Embiid covered Jose Alvarado’s fine after their minor scuffle

Andrew Lopez: Pels guard Jose Alvarado said Joel Embiid reached out and is going to cover his fine for the double tech they each picked up in Tuesday’s game.

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid has been playing at a phenomenal level and Danny Green compared the big fella to one of his teammates: Shaquille O’Neal #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/27/dan… via @SixersWire – 3:54 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Jose Alvarado already had a cut on forehead from nasty collision with MIN’s Jaylen Nowell. Now he has narrow cut by right eye. Alvarado on how it happened: “I honestly don’t even remember. I’m just trying to fight for every 50-50 ball. That’s how I get these little battle scars.” – 3:29 PM

Jake Madison @NOLAJake

I think Pels fans would have happily crowd funded the fine for Jose Alvarado’s tech against Embiid – 3:22 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

What if Kobe Bryant was 7-feet tall?

It’s no what if.

Why Joel Embiid’s footwork, fadeaways and finishing bring back shades of Mamba.

✍️ @GMcGregor21

sportingnews.com/us/nba/news/jo… – 2:36 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Jose Alvarado said he told Joel Embiid after they received technical fouls Tuesday that Alvarado couldn’t afford the fine (which is $2,000, per the great @Andrew Lopez). A grateful Alvarado said today after practice that Embiid “did a generous thing” and paid Alvarado‘a fine – 2:28 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Jose Alvarado and Joel Embiid were jawing at each other earlier this week. It was friendly competition though. Alvarado said Embiid paid his fine for getting Ted up. – 2:23 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

Danny Green implying Shaq didn’t have footwork is so off. Shaq’s feet highly underrated. His back to the basket footwork was excellent. Not the face-up guy Embiid is, but utilized his size and strength far better. – 1:12 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers swingman Danny Green on teammate Joel Embiid, who’s expected to be named Eastern Conference All-Star starter for the fifth straight season tonight: “He’s Shaq with footwork and touch. We’ve never seen a big man with guard skills like him.” pic.twitter.com/DHyN9lNIec – 12:58 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Five things (#Pelicans 1.5 games out of 10th in West; weekend home games vs. Nuggets, Celtics; Kira Lewis Jr. “24 Seconds” video; @ImErinHartigan on “Pelicans Weekly” radio show at 6; @AndyDemetra discusses Jose Alvarado background on @PodcastPelicans): on.nba.com/3g9ckeF – 10:25 AM

Rob Mahoney @RobMahoney

The perfect running mate for Joel Embiid is already on the Sixers’ roster. My story on Seth Curry, and the role he was born to play: theringer.com/nba/2022/1/27/… – 10:00 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

‘Dissecting Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid’s chances to win MVP, partnerships with the guards, and a big matchup with the Los Angeles Lakers’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN6377241010 – 6:43 AM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

Both Jokic and Embiid are great.

But even Jokic’s one “bad” playoff series wasn’t that bad… and came against the eventual champs.

Embiid has had some clunkers.

We don’t have to do this “pick one” game but its funny how a dominant Embiid stretch in January makes people forget. pic.twitter.com/nrkFl0NcKS – 10:06 PM

Micah Adams @MicahAdams13

The Embiid vs. Jokic debate on this app really makes me wish Twitter existed for Shaq vs. Hakeem and Russell vs. Wilt. – 7:31 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Kendrick Perkins: James Harden’s camp wants him to join Joel Embiid on 76ers next season nba.nbcsports.com/2022/01/26/ken… – 6:23 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Joel Embiid is having a monster season for the @Philadelphia 76ers.

@adaniels33 tells @Rick Kamla why Embiid is his favorite for MVP pic.twitter.com/5fo8zzCyeO – 5:49 PM

Steve Bulpett @SteveBHoop

NEW:

James Harden-Joel Embiid isn’t necessarily a slam dunk pairing… That’s if it even happens.

NBA exec: “I’d be worried about how this is going to go for Joel.”

bit.ly/32DcV5s – 5:16 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

‘Dissecting a Philadelphia 76ers win over the New Orleans Pelicans, play of both Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN2150215651 – 4:46 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

Jose Alvarado with an incredibly smart finish over Joel Embiid and then Herb Jones scores an And-1 in transition.

Pelicans retake the lead at 69-66, but Jose just went to the bench after colliding with Embiid on a screen. – 8:37 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Jose Alvarado and Joel Embiid just got double techs for barking at each other.

Yes that is a real tweet lol. – 7:52 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Jose Alvarado bodying up to Joel Embiid and getting both of them a tech is something else. – 7:52 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

You better have your head on a swivel when you have the ball and Jose Alvarado has you in his sights – 7:15 PM

Will Guillory @WillGuillory

Pelicans starters tonight:

Jose Alvarado

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Garrett Temple

Herb Jones

Willy Hernangomez – 6:41 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Pelicans starters: Garrett Temple, Herbert Jones, Willy Hernangomez, Jose Alvarado, N. Alexander-Walker – 6:37 PM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Pelicans starters:

Jose Alvarado

Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Garrett Temple

Herb Jones

Willy Hernangomez – 6:29 PM

Oleh Kosel @OlehKosel

NAW flips it behind his head for a Jaxson slam and now Jose Alvarado gets an And-1 through contact. A little momentum for the Pelicans to close out the 3rd quarter? They lead 83-79 – 9:51 PM

Andrew Lopez @_Andrew_Lopez

Jose Alvarado after that Nickeil pass to Jaxson: pic.twitter.com/b1aVKVcTQa – 9:51 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

#Pelicans fans are starting to loudly cheer Jose Alvarado defensive sequences, as was the case when he contested a mid-range Caris LeVert shot, then again on Pacers’ final possession of 1Q – 8:39 PM

Jim Eichenhofer @Jim_Eichenhofer

Indiana’s Rick Carlisle extensively complimented #Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado in pregame: “He’s going to be up into you (defensively) the entire game. He’s going to have boundless energy, attack you… If you’re a coach, you can’t help but like (him). He’s a fighter.” – 6:39 PM

Sarah Todd: This is the foul that Hassan Whiteside just said was “bull****. And I stand by that.” pic.twitter.com/MrY0hS9e4o -via Twitter @NBASarah / January 27, 2022

Tony Jones: Whiteside: that call was bullshit. I stand on that. He said Smith jumped in front of him and fell down -via Twitter @Tjonesonthenba / January 27, 2022

The Timberwolves were 26-for-31 from the charity stripe, while the Nets took just 15 free throws. Harden — outplayed by former Net D’Angelo Russell — shot 4 of 13 and was just 4 of 4 from the line, not getting the benefit of the whistle. “I don’t know [why],” Harden said. “When I go to the basket it’s the same calls that other guys are getting. Obviously you can’t call all of them, but there’s ones where there’s clearly stiff-arms and trips and things; but on the other end there’s no consistency. It’s frustrating, but whatever. [This] was a tough one for us.” -via New York Post / January 24, 2022