Joel Embiid buries Ben Simmons on Twitter after James Harden deal

Joel Embiid buries Simmons with greatest Twitter troll ever

It finally happened.

After seven months of Ben Simmons demanding a trade from the Sixers, despite his shortcomings and unwillingness to grow as a player being the root cause of the team's inability to get deeper into the postseason, the organization managed to trade the 25-year-old All-Star to the Brooklyn Nets for future Hall of Fame guard James Harden.

It's a dream come true for a large number of Sixers fans who were sick of Simmons still occupying a roster spot.

And it seems like the Sixers' franchise cornerstone Joel Embiid is pretty happy with the result, too.

Embiid took to Twitter shortly after the deal became official Thursday to absolutely ether the man he once viewed as his forever running mate:

JOEL. OH. MY. GOODNESS.

In case you're not eternally online, this photo is a classic Twitter meme in which an Instagram user posted that he showed up at "one of my biggest haters' funeral" just to make sure that his hater was dead. The user posted the photo seen above in Embiid's tweet; it has since come to serve as a reaction meme anytime something happens to a popular figure you hate.

Embiid using this as his whole reaction to the deal, after on-and-off diplomacy over the past seven months, is just absolutely iconic. It's an immediate Wall of Fame tweet.

The Sixers' big man tried to navigate the situation as best he could, but his reaction after Simmons was kicked out of practice just before the regular season began told it all:

"At this point I don't care about that man, honestly."

He was extremely over Simmons as a teammate and as a "friend", and was ready for some dang help on the court. This couldn't have turned out better for Embiid.

What a moment in Philadelphia sports history. Here's hoping the Embiid-Harden partnership is more fruitful than the Embiid-Simmons tandem ever was.