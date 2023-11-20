Is Joel Embiid right about the Boston Celtics being the best team in the NBA?

After Philadelphia 76ers star big man Joel Embiid claimed that the Boston Celtics are the best team in the NBA, the hosts of the NBC Sports Boston “Celtics Talk” podcast Chris Forsberg sought out the opinion of Drew Carter, the team’s newest play-by-play announcer, on the matter.

Carter shared his observations about the team and their recent road trip, where they faced tough opponents like the Toronto Raptors, as well as the club’s looming road match with the Memphis Grizzlies. Despite the Celtics’ success, Carter still considers the Denver Nuggets as the betting favorites in the playoffs. However, he believes that the Celtics have the best roster in the league and that star Boston forward Jayson Tatum is not far off from being considered one of the top players so far this season.

They also discussed Al Horford’s fiery competitiveness and the team’s ability to perform well with Tatum on the court.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire