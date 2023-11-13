Joel Embiid in awe of Tyrese Maxey’s work ethic, gives love to Drew Hanlen

PHILADELPHIA–Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey has quickly become a household name in the NBA. The fourth-year guard out of Kentucky is a rising star in the league and is headed toward a definite All-Star appearance and a likely spot on an All-NBA team.

Through the first nine games of the season, Maxey is averaging 28.6 points and 7.2 assists while shooting 50.5% from the floor and 43.1% from deep. He has taken over the point guard spot from James Harden seamlessly and the Sixers have looked better than many expected to begin the 2023-24 season.

Maxey has prepared for this moment. He works tirelessly and he worked out with renowned trainer Drew Hanlen, who also works with Joel Embiid. After Maxey dropped 50 points in Sunday’s win over the Indiana Pacers, Embiid was in awe.

“If I gotta be honest, he probably would have taken this leap a year ago, two years ago, because I’ve been telling him to work out with Drew for a long time,” Embiid smiled. “I’m happy that he did it, but that’s not about me. That’s not about the trainer. He just wants to get better. He wants to learn. He’s willing to learn. He listens, extremely humble.”

Maxey has been a joyful person since he entered the league. No matter what is going on, he always has a smile on his face. He is a humble guy who is thankful he gets to play basketball for a living and he gets to do what he loves.

“The hardest working person I’ve ever been around and that’s saying something,” Embiid added. “He doesn’t take plays off. He always finds a way to get better. Obviously, he’s doing great, but I think he has an even brighter future. I think he can get to another level and Philadelphia’s got a good one. He’s gonna be here for a long time and, like I said, he’s the franchise.”

Maxey has taken the big leap that everybody has needed from him to begin the season. When considering the expectations and everything that has been on the line for Philadelphia, it’s so impressive that Maxey has taken the steps forward to keep the Sixers in serious contention in the Eastern Conference.

Regardless of whether he made those steps or not, Maxey is always full of joy and that rubs off on everybody else in a positive way.

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen him mad,” Embiid finished. “Usually, for me in the mornings, I don’t mess around. With him, you can come in at 7 in the morning, smiling, and I’m like ‘Dude, you just woke up’, but that’s always the same energy. It doesn’t change. Good games, bad games, always the same. Like I said, when you got people around like that, especially when it’s someone that high in the organization. It changes everything. It sets the tone for everyone else.”

