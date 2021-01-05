Joel Embiid with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets
Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers) with a 2-pointer vs the Charlotte Hornets, 01/04/2021
There are now 6 head coaching vacancies
The Eagles have plenty of work to do to repair the external damage done by Sunday night’s apparent decision to deliberately lose to Washington. They also apparently have plenty of work to do to repair the internal damage. Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports that “many Eagles players and coaches were shocked and outraged” [more]
Washington rookie defensive end Chase Young called out Tom Brady ahead of their playoff matchup, and Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians had the perfect response.
Russell Wilson's audible was worth six figures to his teammate.
Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow shares his thoughts on the Zac Taylor news.
Stephen Curry followed up his career-high 62 points a night earlier with another 30 points, nine rebounds and eight assists to lead the suddenly clicking Golden State Warriors past the Sacramento Kings 137-106 on Monday. Curry had 23 points at halftime on 7-for-11 shooting, including 4 of 7 on 3-pointers - nine fewer than his total at the break the night before but impressive nonetheless on a winning back-to-back. With 92 points over the past two nights, Curry posted his third-highest point total in a two-game span, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.
These three names are a good start to what should likely be a long, drawn-out process for the Chargers.
Myles Garrett showed a lot of class at the end of this week's game.
The New York Jets could help the Cincinnati Bengals big time in the 2021 NFL draft.
Damian Lillard, Andre Iguodala, Kevin Love, Donovan Mitchell, Ja Morant and other NBA players reacted to Steph Curry's career-high 62 point performance vs the Portland Trail Blazers.
John Wolford is the first QB ever to accomplish this rare feat.
Klay wishes he could relate to the Warriors' rookie.
Antonio Brown still has an advocate in Tom Brady, who helped his Buccaneers teammate earn a nice bonus late in Sunday's season finale.
It’s become the worst-kept secret in NFL circles that the Jaguars coaching job will go to Urban Meyer if he wants it. As of Sunday, the question was whether he wants it. If he wants it, he’ll want to be paid for it. Handsomely. A league source tells PFT that Meyer is looking for $12 [more]
College football’s eventful 2020 season is coming to a close with the upcoming national championship game between Alabama and Ohio State at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium next Monday.
Philadelphia is aware of Wentz's discomfort, but those close to the team claim that it will put a hefty asking price on its former franchise quarterback.
The Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers are the top seeds.
Former head coach Mike D'Antoni said James Harden could be the best isolation scorer ever, but Silas wants more ball movement in Houston.
After Payton Pritchard dropped 23 points in a Celtics win over the Raptors, Jaylen Brown took to Instagram to post an amazing throwback video of the C's rookie.
It didn't take long for Boogie and the officials to get reacquainted.