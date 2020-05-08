Joel Dahmen's 58 completes home-course record bingo

Joel Dahmen is staying busy until the PGA Tour restart next month at the Charles Schwab Challenge, keeping his game sharp by chasing course records of his various home courses.

The only one missing for Dahmen was Mesa Country Club in Mesa, Ariz., but the final space on the bingo card was called Friday.

Along with some friends, Dahmen set the course record with a bogey-free, 14-under 58. How he got there, though, was quite incredible.

I hold the course record at all my home courses, except @mesacountryclub. That changed today with some of my good friends along for the ride. That was FUN! @brandonharks @derekbohlen @davidsonhomegroup @ihapp_1 @kschwarb12 #58 pic.twitter.com/e1DKOB0hCf — Joel Dahmen (@Joel_Dahmen) May 8, 2020

After a birdie on the opening hole, Dahmen then carded three straight pars before adding another birdie at the par-5 fifth. Two more pars left Dahmen just 2-under through seven, not exactly screaming for a 58-watch.

But the 32-year-old unleashed the beast after that.

To close the outward nine, Dahmen went birdie-eagle, and made the turn in 5-under 72. He carded five more birdies and two eagles, including one at the 18th, to sign for the new course record, finally getting that last one that had long eluded him.