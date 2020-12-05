Joel Dahmen goes ‘Happy Gilmore,’ makes back-to-back birdie putts with split hands

The always-entertaining Joel Dahmen is cruising along at this week’s Mayakoba Golf Classic in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, which sits just outside Cancun.

Dahmen has broken 70 in all three rounds thus far at El Camaleon Golf Club, but that hasn’t stopped him from tinkering with his game.

His caddie, Geno Bonnalie, tweeted that Dahmen was practicing before Saturday’s round putting Happy Gilmore-style, with his hands split and his right hand sunk well below his left.

According to the tweet, Dahmen said he might try the grip on the course. What was the result?

A pair of birdies on Nos. 17 and 18 to finish the day.

2020 Mayakoba Rd. 3.

No quote today, but a story instead:

Before the round, Joel was messing around putting like Happy Gilmore. Split handed-right hand way down the grip. He was making EVERYTHING! He told me he was going to bust it out during the round. Did it on 17 and here: pic.twitter.com/ngWeiII3OE — Geno Bonnalie (@GenoBonnalie) December 5, 2020

Dahmen finished with a 68 and is 10 under for the event, just six shots behind leader Emiliano Grillo.

Considering that Dahmen entered the event at 118th on the Tour in Strokes Gained: Putting this season, we wouldn’t be surprised to see this method more often on Sunday.

Let the stats show he’s a perfect 2-for-2 so far.

Uh-oh …

