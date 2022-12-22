Joel Brown scores career-high to lead California past UT Arlington in first victory

California men's basketball defeats UT Arlington by a final score of 73-51 on Wednesday, Dec. 21 in Berkeley. Senior guard Joel Brown scores a career-high 17 points as the Golden Bears improve to 1-12 overall on the season. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.