Joel Bitonio unsurprisingly leads all Browns offensive linemen in Madden 24 ratings

Cory Kinnan
·1 min read

Madden 24 continues to drop its player ratings in anticipation of the release of the game, this time getting around to offensive linemen. And unsurprisingly, the leader of the offensive linemen for the Cleveland Browns is none other than their All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio.

Hang around here as we take a look at all of the ratings from the Browns’ offensive linemen as Madden 24 has dropped them.

Joel Bitonio

Browns Joel Bitonio Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 92 overall

Wyatt Teller

Browns Joel Bitonio Madden 24
(AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Rating: 86 overall

Jack Conklin

Browns Joel Bitonio Madden 24
(AP Photo/David Richard)

Rating: 80 overall

Ethan Pocic

Browns Joel Bitonio Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 78 overall

Jedrick Wills

Browns Joel Bitonio Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 78 overall

Dawand Jones

Browns Joel Bitonio Madden 24
Browns Joel Bitonio Madden 24

Nick Harris

Browns Joel Bitonio Madden 24
(AP Photo/Adam Hunger)

Rating: 67 overall

Luke Wypler

Browns Joel Bitonio Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 65 overall

Colby Gossett

Browns Joel Bitonio Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 64 overall

Drew Forbes

Browns Joel Bitonio Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 64 overall

James Hudson

Browns Joel Bitonio Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Rating: 64 overall

Michael Dunn

Browns Joel Bitonio Madden 24
Browns Joel Bitonio Madden 24

Wes Martin

Browns Joel Bitonio Madden 24
Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports

Find the other Browns Madden 24 ratings here!

Quarterbacks (not released yet)

Running backs

Wide receivers

Tight ends

Defensive line

Linebackers (not released yet)

Cornerbacks (not released yet)

Safeties

