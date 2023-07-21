Joel Bitonio unsurprisingly leads all Browns offensive linemen in Madden 24 ratings
Madden 24 continues to drop its player ratings in anticipation of the release of the game, this time getting around to offensive linemen. And unsurprisingly, the leader of the offensive linemen for the Cleveland Browns is none other than their All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio.
Hang around here as we take a look at all of the ratings from the Browns’ offensive linemen as Madden 24 has dropped them.
Joel Bitonio
Rating: 92 overall
Wyatt Teller
Rating: 86 overall
Jack Conklin
Rating: 80 overall
Ethan Pocic
Rating: 78 overall
Jedrick Wills
Rating: 78 overall
Dawand Jones
Nick Harris
Rating: 67 overall
Luke Wypler
Rating: 65 overall
Colby Gossett
Rating: 64 overall
Drew Forbes
Rating: 64 overall
James Hudson
Rating: 64 overall
Michael Dunn
Wes Martin
