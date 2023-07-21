Joel Bitonio unsurprisingly leads all Browns offensive linemen in Madden 24 ratings

Madden 24 continues to drop its player ratings in anticipation of the release of the game, this time getting around to offensive linemen. And unsurprisingly, the leader of the offensive linemen for the Cleveland Browns is none other than their All-Pro left guard Joel Bitonio.

Hang around here as we take a look at all of the ratings from the Browns’ offensive linemen as Madden 24 has dropped them.

Joel Bitonio

Rating: 92 overall

Rating: 86 overall

Rating: 80 overall

Rating: 78 overall

Rating: 78 overall

Nick Harris

Rating: 67 overall

Rating: 65 overall

Rating: 64 overall

Rating: 64 overall

Rating: 64 overall

Michael Dunn

