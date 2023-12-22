Joel Bitonio practiced Friday, questionable to play Sunday

Browns left guard Joel Bitonio remains in play for Sunday's game against the Texans.

Bitonio missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but he returned to the field on Friday and is listed as questionable. Bitonio is dealing with back and knee issues that the team will monitor before kickoff in Houston on Sunday afternoon.

The Browns are set to get center Ethan Pocic back from a stinger, so having Bitonio active as well would give them their usual interior offensive linemen as they continue to push for a playoff spot.

Safety Juan Thornhill (calf), linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. (knee), linebacker Jordan Kunaszyk (calf), and defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo (pectoral) will not play this week.