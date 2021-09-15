Joel Bitonio was the NFL’s top-graded lineman in Week 1 per PFF

The entire Cleveland Browns offensive line played well in the Week 1 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. Even without starting left tackle Jedrick Wills for over half the game, the Browns line still thrived in Arrowhead Stadium.

No lineman was better than left guard Joel Bitonio. And that’s not just on the Browns, either; Bitonio earned the highest overall grade of any offensive lineman in the entire NFL from Pro Football Focus in Week 1.

Bitonio did not allow a single pressure on QB Baker Mayfield from the Chiefs pass rush on his way to a great 87.8 grade. He also crushed it in the run blocking department, earning a 91.4 grade. The overall PFF score of 93.5 topped the rest of the league.

Right tackle Jack Conklin wasn’t far behind. Conklin posted the best pass blocking grade (94.6) of any lineman and was fourth overall with a total grade of 87.2.