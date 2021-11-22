Joel Bitonio, Malcolm Smith earn top PFF grades from Browns Week 11 win over the Lions

The Pro Football Focus grades for the Browns’ Week 11 win over the Detroit Lions are out, and two Cleveland players scored elite-level marks for their performances in Sunday’s victory.

Left guard Joel Bitonio and linebacker Malcolm Smith earned grades above 90.0 overall in the win over Detroit. Bitonio topped all Browns offensive players with a 90.9 overall grade, while Smith landed a 90.5 mark on the back of his interception.

Several other Browns (min. 10 snaps) scored over a 75.0 overall grade.

CB Denzel Ward – 85.8

RB Nick Chubb – 83.8

LB Mack Wilson – 81.8

S Ronnie Harrison – 79.9

CB Greedy Williams – 79.7

RB D’Ernest Johnson – 79.1

C JC Tretter – 78.1

TE David Njoku – 75.7

DE Myles Garrett – 75.5

On the other side of the coin, several Browns earned some pretty poor grades. Most of them were associated with Cleveland’s poor run defense in the game.

DT Jordan Elliott – 29.4

DT Malik McDowell – 30.2

LB Sione Takitaki – 35.5

TE Harrison Bryant – 42.3

DE Jadeveon Clowney – 47.2

