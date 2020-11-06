Joe Willock may need loan move to fulfil potential at Arsenal, claims Martin Keown

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown believes Joe Willock may benefit from a loan move after another impressive individual performance by the academy graduate in the Europa League.

Willock was left out of Arsenal's matchday squad to face Manchester United last weekend, but the 21-year-old played a key role in Arsenal's 4-1 victory over Molde on Thursday evening.

Nevetherless, Keown believes Willock will struggle to break into Arsenal's first-choice midfield pairing of Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey, while manager Mikel Arteta has often preferred to play Willian in the No 10 position.

"He wants to make the difference, he’s got great technique and drive and they need to make use of that for the first time," Keown told BT Sport.

"He’s finding the extra gears and he’s maturing nicely. If he’s not getting the chances, is he going to have to go on loan? We don’t know. He’s going to let the manager decide.

"The shape - they now want to play two, Elneny and Partey in that five. If he wants a third player Willock has to come into his thinking. He’s got to be one of the first on the list to put those two under pressure.

"We have to work out a pathway for him to get in that first-team, if he has to go on loan - he’s not far away from getting it right."

Owen Hargreaves added that he had been impressed by Willock and compared the midfielder's situation to that of Bayern Munich's Philip Lahm and David Alaba, who departed on loan before establishing themselves as two of Europe's finest players.

View photos Joe Willock celebrates with Bukayo Saka Getty Getty More

"Willock was by far the best player in the game, he’s always trying to affect the game, he’s always on the move," Hargreaves said.

"Every time I watch this kid play he plays great. His overall game, his athleticism driving from midfield, this young man can affect games. (Desire to force own goal for equaliser) I love that from a young player.

"He’s got a lot of top players in there so when there’s a chance he gets him in. He’s producing when he gets a chance, he just needs a few more chances and he’s earned that.

"We saw it with Sancho at Manchester City, it’s hard for young kids to get games, even Phil Foden is having to work round De Bruyne. I think back to Philip Lahm and David Alaba at Bayern Munich, they went on two-year loans. You might see that from these kids. Right now it feels like they could play more but they have a world class team, Mesut Ozil is at home."

Asked about Willock's opportunities going forwards after the game, Arteta said: "He could have scored more, he created a few goals as well - he had a really good performance. He needs to keep doing what he’s doing consistently and his time will arrive."

This weekend get a £10 free bet with Betfair, when you bet £10 on a Same Game Multi on the Premier League. Terms: Min £10 Same Game Multi bet on any EPL match this Fri - Sun. Free bet valid for 72 hours, awarded at bet settlement. Excludes cashed out bets. T&Cs apply.

Read more

Willock and Saka dazzle as Arsenal blitz Molde

How ‘zero ego’ Elneny personifies Arteta’s Arsenal