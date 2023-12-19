Joe Wilkinson flips to Clemson football from Appalachian State on eve of early signing day

Appalachian State is probably getting fed up with Clemson football on the recruiting trail.

On the eve of the early signing day, Clemson has flipped a second player from the Mountaineers to the Tigers.

Joe Wilkinson, a three-star safety from Rome, Georgia, announced his commitment to Clemson Tuesday afternoon via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Three-star offensive lineman Watson Young of Daniel High in Central decommitted from Appalachian State and accepted a Clemson offer on Dec. 3.

Wilkinson is the fourth safety in coach Dabo Swinney's Clemson’s 2024 class, joining fellow Peach State products Ricardo Jones of Warner Robins and Noah Dixon of LaGrange. The Tigers also have a commitment from safety Tavoy Feagin of Tampa, Florida.

Clemson’s 19-player class, which includes seven players from the state of Georgia, entered Tuesday ranked 15th nationally.

A 6-foot-1, 185-pounder out of Rome High School – the same school that produced current Clemson defensive lineman Stephiylan Green – Wilkinson was a Class 6A All-State selection who had 98 tackles, including five tackles for loss, and three interceptions as a senior.

In addition to Appalachian State, Wilkinson also had offers from East Carolina, Georgia Southern, Jacksonville State, Liberty, Memphis and Miami (Ohio).

Scott Keepfer covers Clemson athletics for The Greenville News and the USA TODAY Network. Email him at skeepfer@gannett.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @ScottKeepfer

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Clemson football recruiting: Joe Wilkinson flips from App State