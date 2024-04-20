Joe Wicks offers advice to London Marathon runners: ‘Don’t get too excited’

Joe Wicks has given advice to runners taking part in the London Marathon tomorrow (Sunday 21 April).

Wicks, who gained prominence during the Covid-19 pandemic for his fitness coaching from home, advised participants to "not get too excited" in the first stages of the run.

The 38-year-old previously ran the Marathon but said he ran too fast in the first half and ended up "walking the rest of it".

Sunday's run will see thousands of professional and amateur runners gather in central London to run 26.2 miles (46.2 km), raising millions of pounds for charities.