Joe White: Crewe Alexandra sign Newcastle United midfielder on loan

Joe White played 16 times for League Two Hartlepool in the second half of the 2021-22 season, and 16 games for Exeter in League One in the second half of last term

League Two side Crewe Alexandra have signed Newcastle United midfielder Joe White on loan until 14 January.

The 20-year-old has made seven appearances for the Magpies' under-21 side but is yet to break into the first-team squad at St James' Park.

White has had loan spells at Hartlepool and Exeter over the past two seasons.

He arrives at the Mornflake Stadium after Huddersfield Town winger Aaron Rowe joined on a season's loan on Wednesday.

White brings the Alex's summer signings to seven, with the transfer deadline closing on Friday.

