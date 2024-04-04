Wales Under-20s Harri Ackerman, Joe Westwood and Oli Andrew sign new Dragons deals

Wales Under-20s captain Harri Ackerman, fellow centre Joe Westwood and wing Oli Andrew have signed new Dragons deals.

Teenager Ackerman led Wales in the Under-20s Six Nations until his season was ended when he broke his leg against France last month.

Ackerman and Westwood have signed new three-year contracts that will keep them at Rodney Parade until 2027.

The length of the new deal for fellow Wales U20 cap Andrew has not been disclosed.

Dragons head coach Dai Flanagan said: "Contracting both (Ackerman and Westwood) in the long term is a huge boost for our midfield options.

"Oli has been unfortunate with injuries in recent times that have restricted his opportunities, but he is a player who has huge potential."

Ackerman, 19, is seen as a rising star at Dragons, where he made his senior debut in December.

He was handed the Wales Under-20s captaincy after clubmate Ryan Woodman was ruled out by injury.

Flanagan said: "The ceiling is so high for Harri. He's another big man in our midfield and a real ball-playing centre who makes so much happen around him."

Westwood, 20, was part of the Wales team that finished sixth at last year's Junior World Championship.

He returned to make his senior Dragons debut in January and has already been earmarked for a long future at the Newport-based region.

Flanagan said: "Joe is an exciting prospect and we firmly see him as a future 13 for our club.

"He's a big man and great athlete, built to be a modern-day rugby player, and he has a fantastic skillset from his time playing in multiple positions in junior rugby."

Scrum-half pair Morgan Lloyd and Che Hope have also signed new contracts with the region.