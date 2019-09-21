Joe West ejects Aaron Boone a day after blowing strike call

Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected for the fifth time this season. (Photo by Paul Bereswill/Getty Images)

Joe West and the New York Yankees are not exactly the best of friends, and on Saturday he threw himself in the midst of another controversy over balls and strikes when he tossed manager Aaron Boone after a heated argument.

Aaron Boone tossed for the 5th time this season, as Joe West was tired of the yapping from the #Yankees dugout. No surprise, since the team was visibly upset with West's calls behind the plate last night. pic.twitter.com/S7EhkkJFwL — Tom Hanslin (@TomHanslin) September 21, 2019

The ejection came prior to the top of the second inning in a game against the Toronto Blue Jays when Boone was tossed along with hitting coach Marcus Thames. Thames was arguing with the home plate umpire following Giancarlo Stanton’s strikeout to end the first inning.

Follow-up from Friday

West was the third base umpire on Saturday, but some of the drama likely stems from Friday, when West blew a strike call in the ninth inning with the Yankees down by a run to the Blue Jays that robbed New York of a leadoff baserunner in a game it lost.

It doesn't get worse than this.



Umpire Joe West blew 16 calls on the night, but none were worse or more significant than this one to Brett Gardner. It missed the zone by 5.23 inches. #Yankees v #BlueJays pic.twitter.com/lJfMyKh4is — Umpire Auditor (@UmpireAuditor) September 21, 2019

This is not Boone’s first rodeo with ejections — he has been throw out five times this season, most notably in July when he went on a recorded rant in which he called his players “savages in the box.”

While the Yankees clinched the AL East this week, they are still fighting with the Houston Astros for the top playoff spot in the league and home field advantage in a potential series. They are also battling the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball should the two teams meet in the World Series.

The Yankees entered Saturday at 100-55, 1.5 games back of the Astros and a half game ahead of the Dodgers.

So, these games still matter, hence the frustration over balls and strikes.

