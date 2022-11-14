How Joe Veleno's line is energizing Detroit Red Wings

AccuWeather

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that wintry conditions are here to stay in the northern United States as not one, but two or three rounds of snow take aim for parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast in the coming week. A rush of colder air swept through the eastern half of the country at the end of last week, bringing with it quite the shock. In places such as Cleveland, Ohio, temperatures steadily fell from last week and into the weekend. The high was 70 F in Cleveland Thursday, and by Sunday th