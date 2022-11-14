How Joe Veleno's line is energizing Detroit Red Wings
Detroit Red Wings Joe Veleno and Derek Lalonde, Nov. 14, 2022 in Anaheim, Calif.
Detroit Red Wings Joe Veleno and Derek Lalonde, Nov. 14, 2022 in Anaheim, Calif.
Lansing State Journal columnist Graham Couch analyzes MSU's game vs. Kentucky in the Champions Classic, including TV and betting info and a prediction
The closed investigation into Rudy Giuliani's work in Ukraine does not spell the end of former New York mayor's legal troubles from the Trump-era.
AccuWeather meteorologists warn that wintry conditions are here to stay in the northern United States as not one, but two or three rounds of snow take aim for parts of the Great Lakes and Northeast in the coming week. A rush of colder air swept through the eastern half of the country at the end of last week, bringing with it quite the shock. In places such as Cleveland, Ohio, temperatures steadily fell from last week and into the weekend. The high was 70 F in Cleveland Thursday, and by Sunday th
The Raiders have lost their past three games.
The backup quarterback stole the show in Hollywood.
No. 1 Georgia led an unchanged top five in The Associated Press college football poll Sunday, while the rest of the Top 25 was shuffled after eight ranked teams lost — including two big upsets in the Pac-12. For the second straight week, the Bulldogs received all but one of the 63 first-place votes in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. No. 2 Ohio State received the other first-place vote.
Will Xander Bogaerts be wearing a Red Sox uniform in 2023? Here's where we predict the star shortstop and the rest of Boston's free agents playing next season.
As expected, the Cubs have released outfielder Jason Heyward after seven seasons with the team.
Aaron Judge hits free agency after hitting 62 home runs, joined by a handful of star shortstops and Cy Young winners.
The latest Mets free agent and trade buzz and rumors.
Complete purse and FedExCup point breakdowns for Tony Finau and the rest of the players who made the cut at the Houston Open.
The Vikings somehow beat the Bills in Buffalo. They’ll have another raucous flight home. It will be virtually impossible to top last week’s celebration, which featured quarterback Kirk Cousins shirtless and wearing multiple expensive chains. So what will happen this time, after a much bigger win over a much better foe? “We got a surprise [more]
Colts quarterback Matt Ryan is a believer in interim head coach Jeff Saturday. Ryan said after the Colts beat the Raiders that Saturday showed up last week and immediately addressed the awkwardness of his own presence, having not been a part of the team and now leading the team. Saturday then got down to business [more]
The LIV controversy continues to light fires across the golfing world with Australia the latest battleground as politicians clash over the news that Adelaide will stage an event next year on the Saudi-funded circuit.
The Bucs' trick play involving Tom Brady as a wide receiver went horribly wrong Sunday, but the quarterback was able to joke about the gaffe after Tampa Bay beat the Seahawks anyway.
Tennessee football scored a touchdown with 36 seconds left against Missouri to win 66-24 on Saturday.
What are the Red Sox' chances of keeping Xander Bogaerts and Nathan Eovaldi in free agency? Here's what we know after several reports emerged over the weekend.
Mistakes happen. But both of these errors at key points in Sunday's high-stakes game were unforced.
The Chiefs had an out-of-the-ordinary start to Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
NBC Sports Rodney Harrison and Chris Simms went off on the NFL after 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw was ejected from Sunday Night Football against the Chargers.