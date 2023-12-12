Joe Veleno with a Powerplay Goal vs. Dallas Stars
Joe Veleno (Detroit Red Wings) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 12/11/2023
Joe Veleno (Detroit Red Wings) with a Powerplay Goal vs. Dallas Stars, 12/11/2023
Here's what you need to know about how to watch tonight's doubleheader on Monday Night Football.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the primetime doubleheader on Monday Night Football tonight.
The Eagles' starting offense failed to each the end zone Sunday for the first time since 2016. Can Philly right the ship in the coming weeks?
Trae Young thought he was fouled, and he let the officials have it when they didn’t agree with him on Monday night.
Justin Herbert sustained a second fractured finger, this time on his right hand against the Broncos.
Stroud will be required to pass a neurological exam before returning to the field for a Texans team fighting for a playoff spot.
Both Norfolk State coach Robert Jones and Illinois State coach Ryan Pedon received technicals and had to be separated during the incident on Saturday.
Mike Tomlin also announced that Steelers linebackers T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith are both in concussion protocol.
Five players were named to the first-ever All-Tournament Team after the inaugural In-Season Tournament wrapped up on Saturday.
Hartman threw 24 TDs and 8 interceptions in 2023.
Joe Flacco's comeback almost didn't happen.
Copa América is coming. The 2025 Club World Cup is coming. The 2026 men’s World Cup is coming. Messi will be here through at least 2025, and “for the next few years, North America will be the epicenter of the beautiful game,” MLS president Don Garber said.
Three teams are tied at 6-7, with the "winner" guaranteed destruction in the wild-card round, worse draft position and a first-place schedule next season. Oh, and the other team's on pace for the worst record in the 17-game era.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways from a bizarre week of football, as the duo react to each and every game from the NFL Week 14 Sunday slate. The duo start by discussing Fitz' nightmare experience witnessing his Las Vegas Raiders get shutout at home and what it means for both teams and their defunct offenses. Fitz and Frank also highlight the ending of the Sunday night game (and Patrick Mahomes' surprising reaction), the Dallas Cowboys' dominance over the Philadelphia Eagles and what it means for the NFC and the Detroit Lions appearing MIA against the Chicago Bears. Later, Fitz and Frank react to the rest of the Sunday slate, as they have discussions around Joe Flacco's unbelievable performance, Brock Purdy's legitimacy as an MVP candidate, Zach Wilson's comeback game, a wacky NFC South race and much more. The dynamic duo finish off the show with their bold predictions for the doubleheader on Monday night, as Fitz predicts a huge game from Tyreek Hill, and Frank thinks the New York Giants pull off the upset against the Green Bay Packers.
Brandon Aubrey just doesn't miss for the Cowboys.
Week 14 was a week filled with statement wins, shocking upsets and injuries that could drastically changed fantasy mangers strategies for the duration of the fantasy postseason. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
Kelee Ringo doubled up on Sunday night.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. Kansas City Chiefs game.
The Eagles aren't playing anything like a division champ lately.
The Bills find themselves on the outside looking in as the playoffs quickly approach.