Joe Veleno with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Joe Veleno (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 01/19/2023
Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski says while playing in New England, even wins felt like losses.
Draymond Green is public enemy No. 1 when the Warriors come to Boston, but he might win some Celtics fans over with this wholesome moment with Jayson Tatum's son, Deuce.
Patrice Bergeron provided yet another example of his extraordinary toughness during the Bruins' 4-1 win over the Islanders on Wednesday night.
Last week, officials were told to watch for kickers and holders using a foreign object during kick attempts. On Wednesday, Eagles kicker Jake Elliott addressed the situation, single the allegations were directed at his team, among others. “We’ve always used something that’s within the rules,” Elliott said, via Chris Franklin of NJ.com. “It’s just literally [more]
While it may have seemed pretty clear that the Chicago Bears intend on leaving the city for a new stadium in Arlington Heights, Bears Chairman George McCaskey made a comment that left some fans questioning.
Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doni entered Wednesdays game against the Atlanta Hawks with quite the automobile.
Seventeen days after Tom Brady ended his 40-day retirement last year, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians stepped down. Three days after the team’s 2022 season ended, the Buccaneers announced that eight assistant coaches are leaving. With the departures led by offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich (who was fired) and quarterbacks coach Clyde Christensen (who retired), it seems [more]
How much do NFL referees make a year and how much do they make during the NFL playoffs? Here are the answers.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers could force his way out of town this offseason. What teams make sense for the four-time MVP? Lets take a look.
Flyers coach John Tortorella defended Russian defenseman Ivan Provorov's decision to cite religious beliefs as his reason to boycott the team's pregame Pride celebration.
The focus at the LPGA's Tournament of Champions has shifted from honoring the best players in the sport to an oversight that’s calling into question the tour’s respect for its athletes.
Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame coach-turned-NFL analyst for NBC Sports Football Night in America Tony Dungy broke down why he believes the 49ers will come out on top over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Cristiano Ronaldo recovered from a punch in the face to score twice against Paris Saint-Germain on Thursday in a lively reunion with his great rival Lionel Messi that demonstrated the financial firepower of the resource-rich Gulf.After Ronaldo led out the Riyadh Season Team, drawn from his new club Al Nassr and Saudi rivals Al Hilal, to flame-throwers and tickertape, Messi opened the scoring after just three minutes when he was fed by the livewire Mbappe.
LIV Golf has at last announced a US TV deal for its breakaway league, with a UK contract for 'a channel with big reach' apparently also close to completion.
Stephen Curry capped off the first half of Thursday night's Celtics-Warriors matchup with a go-ahead halfcourt buzzer-beater.
Imagine going 7 under in your first 6 holes.
A mic'd up Brad Marchand never fails to entertain, and the 2023 Winter Classic at Fenway Park was no exception.
Dan Evans, the British No 2, has a knack for attracting controversy – although he did his best to stay neutral on Thursday when a lengthy argument erupted during his straight-sets victory over Jeremy Chardy.
The news from Tennessee on Tuesday was that 49ers director of player personnel Ran Carthon has become the Titans’ G.M. Then came an interesting P.S. 49ers quarterback Trey Lance posted on his Instagram story a photo of Carthon. Beneath the image were a trio of fingers-crossed emojis. Whatever Lance’s intent, it’s reasonable to wonder whether [more]
Steph Curry led the way with 29 but the Warriors fell to the Celtics in an epic overtime battle Thursday night.