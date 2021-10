The Conversation

Physical touch at the end of life has a special significance in many cultures and offers solace. Valerie Winckler/Gamma-Rapho via Getty ImagesThe U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments on Nov. 9, 2021, in a case regarding a death row inmate’s plea that his Baptist pastor be allowed to lay hands on him in the execution chamber. The Supreme Court blocked John Henry Ramirez’s execution in September, about three hours after he could have been executed. Ramirez was convicted and sentenced to death fo