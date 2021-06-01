Joe Tryon “real close” to practicing with Buccaneers

Buccaneers first-round pick Joe Tryon has yet to practice with the team this offseason, but that is expected to change soon.

Tryon had a surgical procedure on his knee in April, which didn’t stop the Buccaneers from drafting the edge rusher but has kept him from participating in on-field work with his new team. While that may not change this week, it shouldn’t be much longer before he’s able to join his teammates.

Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians told reporters on Tuesday that Tryon is “real close” to making his first appearance of the offseason. Arians also said that he expects Tryon to be on the field when the team holds their mandatory minicamp next week.

Tryon opted out of the 2020 season, so his next practice session will be his first in quite some time.

