Joe Torre confirms umps blew call against Nationals in Game 5 of the NLDS

Javier Baez should have been ruled out on a pivotal play in Game 5 of the NLDS. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

To be a Washington Nationals fan in October is to know true pain. The team proved that again in 2017 with another brutally painful loss to the Chicago Cubs in Game 5 of the National League Division Series.

With each crushing loss, Nationals fans need more time to deal with the anguish. It’s been weeks since Game 5 now, and the wounds are finally starting to heal.

Well … until Thursday.

Major League Baseball’s chief baseball officer Joe Torre admitted that the umpires blew a huge call in Game 5 that could have completely altered the result of the game. It took place in the disastrous fifth inning, which saw the Nationals surrender four runs and give up the lead with Max Scherzer on the mound.

With two runs already in, and the Cubs leading 5-4, Javier Baez stepped to the plate with two outs. On the third pitch of the at-bat, Baez struck out swinging, but the ball got away from catcher Matt Wieters. Baez reached first on a passed ball, and Addison Russell scored from third to extend the Cubs lead.

However, replays showed that Baez made contact with Wieters on his backswing. According to the rule book, Baez should have been ruled out and the ball should have been dead.

I don't want to be an alarmist, but… it would appear they seriously messed that up. pic.twitter.com/0aABJlzGkC — Jeff Long (@JeffLongBP) October 13, 2017





That didn’t happen. Baez was awarded first. Russell was allowed to score. And the Nationals would give up one more run in the inning to go down 7-4. While the team attempted to claw its way back, it came up a run short in the 9-8 loss.

Torre appeared on SiriusXM to talk with Chris Russo, and admitted the umps screwed up that call.

Here’s what Torre had to say, courtesy of the Washington Post:

“You know, the whole rule interpretation — there’s rules, and then there’s instructions to the umpires,” Torre began. “There’s separate books. And what [umpire Jerry Layne’s] feeling was, that the interference didn’t take precedent over the fact that the ball was already past [Wieters] when the contact took place. “However, the rule states — and you probably have read the rule — that when contact is made — in other words, when the bat came around and hit the catcher’s mask — it’s a dead ball,” Torre went on. “It’s a dead ball. And that’s the one thing that should have taken precedence.”