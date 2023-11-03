Joe Tippmann among Jets returning to practice Thursday

The Jets returned to the practice field Thursday to begin preparations for Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. One name of note that is back in action is Joe Tippmann, who is working his way back from the quad injury he suffered against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6.

Tippmann was a limited participant in practice, but it is still a good sign that he was able to practice for the first time since the injury.

Wide receivers Randall Cobb and Irvin Charles, who both missed last week against the Giants, were full participants Thursday, as was Duane Brown, who had his 21-day practice window opened Thursday after being on injured reserve with a hip injury.

One new name on the injury report is left guard Laken Tomlinson, who wad limited Thursday with a hamstring injury. Mekhi Becton (knee) and Xavier Gipson (ankle) were also limited to start the week.

One player, linebacker Chazz Surratt, did not practice Thursday due to an ankle injury.

