Joe Tippmann agrees to rookie deal ahead of camp

The Jets took care of the last bit of business before training camp. After agreeing to terms with first-round pick Will McDonald, the Jets agreed to terms with the last remaining unsigned draft pick, second-round pick center Joe Tippmann, per Brian Costello of the New York Post.

Per Spotrac, Tippmann’s deal is projected to be four years worth about $8.4 million with a $3 million signing bonus and a cap hit this year of about $1.5 million.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Tippmann will compete with incumbent Connor McGovern for the starting center position and should get every opportunity to unseat the veteran and start Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills.

The entire Jets team reports to camp Wednesday with the first practice Thursday. New York plays their first preseason game August 3 in the Hall of Fame Game against the Cleveland Browns.

Story originally appeared on Jets Wire