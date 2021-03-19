Joe Thuney thanks Patriots fans, says goodbye in heartfelt Instagram message

Thuney thanks Patriots fans, says goodbye in heartfelt Instagram message originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Joe Thuney's career with the New England Patriots came to an end this week, and on Friday morning he posted a goodbye message on his Instagram page.

Thuney thanked the entire Patriots organization, his former teammates, the fans and expressed what the last five years have meant to him.

Check out his message in the post below:

Thuney signed with the Kansas City Chiefs on a reported five-year contract worth $80 million. He was one of the top free agent offensive lineman on the market.

The Patriots selected Thuney in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He quickly developed into one of the league's best left guards and played a key role on two Super Bowl winning teams. He was especially impressive in Super Bowl LIII versus the fantastic front seven of the Los Angeles Rams led by All-Pro Aaron Donald.

Thuney's loss is a blow to the Patriots' o-line, but that group remains a strength for New England after it traded for tackle Trent Brown, re-signed center David Andrews and signed free agent center Ted Karras.