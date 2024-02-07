Joe Thuney: Taking it a day at a time, will know more as game gets closer

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid called left guard Joe Thuney a long shot to play against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII, but Thuney isn't willing to throw in the towel just yet.

Thuney spoke to reporters at the team's media availability on Wednesday and called it "weird" to miss the AFC Championship Game with a pectoral injury. He said that he is holding onto hope that his condition will improve enough for him to get on the field and help make a bid for his fourth Super Bowl title.

"Feel alright," Thuney said. "Just excited to be here, of course. Kinda just trying to control what I can control. One of those things, taking it a day at a time seeing how everything feels leading up to the game. I think we'll know more as the game gets closer."

Thuney said he was "so proud" of the job Nick Allegretti did in his place against the Ravens and thinks he would do well against the 49ers, but he's still trying to get on the field himself.