Will Joe Thuney sign a long-term deal in New England?

The calendar is moving toward the drop-dead date for getting long-term deals done for franchise-tagged players. This year, none of the 14 franchise-tagged players have done so. (Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake received the transition tender; he also has not signed a long-term deal.)

Mike Reiss of ESPN.com looks at the curious case of guard Joe Thuney. As Reiss notes, the $14.78 million one-year franchise salary gives Thuney uncommon leverage — especially since he has accepted the offer, preventing the team from yanking it.

As with Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, the question as to Thuney becomes whether the Patriots will offer him enough on a long-term deal to get Thuney to give up his ability to make $14.78 million this year, a 20-percent raise if tagged again in 2021 ($17.736 million), and then the open market. As a result, Thuney shouldn’t accept any deal that fully guarantees less than $32.5 million over the first two years.

Reiss notes that the Patriots don’t have much cap space, roughly $650,000. A long-term deal for Thuney would surely reduce his cap number. The question is whether the Patriots are willing to make the investment based on the tag formula, and whether Thuney would be willing to give the team a discount over the amounts he’d make in 2020 and 2021 under the tag.

The Patriots have cracked the salary-cap code over the past two decades by, for the most part, employing players who will take less to chase championships. The current situation with Thuney becomes a clear litmus test as to whether he agrees with that mindset.

