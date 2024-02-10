How Joe Thuney (pec) being ruled out will impact the Chiefs 'Super Bowl Live'
How Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney being ruled out with a pectoral injury will impact the Chiefs on "Super Bowl Live".
How Kansas City Chiefs guard Joe Thuney being ruled out with a pectoral injury will impact the Chiefs on "Super Bowl Live".
Everything you need to know injury-wise for Super Bowl LVIII.
The 49ers are a small favorite over the Chiefs in the Super Bowl.
Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas has plenty of storylines.
The Chiefs are the new team some people love to hate.
Who will score first? Will a Super Bowl record be set? What will the final score be? You can bet on all of that ahead of Sunday's game.
How do you bet on Super Bowl LVIII? There are seemingly endless options. This guide can help.
The 49ers aren't getting a lot of betting support yet for Super Bowl LVIII.
The Chiefs are just one of three teams since 2005 to win a Super Bowl wearing non-white jerseys.
Once again, Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are going to the Super Bowl.
Taylor Swift's concert tour will make it tough for her to be at the Super Bowl.
There's one specific 49ers winning margin that would be the worst-case scenario for BetMGM.
Both teams will have tough decisions to make in the offseason with multiple key players primed for massive paydays, especially if they play well on Sunday.
TPC Scottsdale's 16th hole is known for its raucous crowds.
The 49ers made a trade that would have set most teams back for years.
The 25-year-old is currently averaging 28.9 points per game overseas.
The 49ers are 2-point favorites over the Chiefs.
Eppler resigned as Mets GM at the end of the 2023 season.
All's fair in love and football.
Yahoo Sports' Nate Tice breaks down what to expect when each team has the ball, as well as who and what could determine the champion of the 2023 NFL season.
Ekeler's Edge has made it's way to the Super Bowl. Austin joins Matt Harmon in Las Vegas for the season finale of 'Ekeler's Edge'. Harmon and the NFL running back recap the Ekeler's Edge Invitational fantasy league and when Austin is going to shave his eyebrows for the fantasy bet he lost this season.