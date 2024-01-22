Joe Thuney to have MRI on pectoral injury

Chiefs left guard Joe Thuney wasn't around for the end of Sunday's 27-24 win over the Bills and his status for the AFC Championship Game will be determined by further medical testing.

Head coach Andy Reid told reporters at his postgame press conference that Thuney suffered a right pectoral injury. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Thuney will have an MRI as part of the evaluation of the injury.

Thuney was a first-team All-Pro this season, so the Chiefs will be hoping for good news about his availability against the Ravens.

Safety Mike Edwards suffered a concussion during the win and linebacker Willie Gay left the game with a neck injury, so Thuney's condition won't be the only one to monitor in the coming days.