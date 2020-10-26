Joe Thuney injury: Patriots guard's low ankle sprain thought to be 'minor'

Report: Encouraging update on Thuney's ankle injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Here's one silver lining from the New England Patriots' ugly loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday: It sounds like Joe Thuney wasn't seriously hurt.

The Patriots' offensive guard, who exited Sunday's 33-6 defeat early in the second half after getting rolled up on, is believed to have a "minor" low ankle sprain, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Sunday night.

That's promising news for Thuney after what looked like a painful injury. The 27-year-old All-Pro had played every offensive snap for New England prior to his injury and has yet to miss a game in four-plus seasons with the Patriots.

It's unclear whether Thuney will be ready for next Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, but New England certainly could use him as it tries to get its offense back on track.

Second-year offensive lineman Hjalte Froholdt filled in for Thuney on Sunday and likely would be the next man up should Thuney miss any time.